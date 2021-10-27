The jury acquitted the ex-head of the Ramensky district in the murder case :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Andrey Kulakov / VK



The jury passed an acquittal in the case of the former head of the Ramensky District of the Moscow Region, Andrei Kulakov, who was accused of the murder of the Deputy Chairman of the Public Chamber of the District, Yevgenia Isaenkova. RBC was informed about this by his lawyer Artem Sarbashev.

“The jury delivered a verdict today and acquitted Andrey Kulakov – five to one. And the discussion of the consequences of the verdict and the verdict will be on November 15. He was released, because immediately after the acquittal, the defendant is to be released, and the verdict is just a formality, ”the lawyer said.

Kulakov was detained in May 2019, he left office ahead of schedule. A 39-year-old acquaintance of the head of the district, Yevgeny Isaenkov, in whose murder he was accused, stopped communicating on the night of May 2 of the same year. The body of the missing woman was found two days later in a car belonging to her, which was thrown in a forest belt. The motive for the murder was called “personal hostile relations” between Isaenkova and the former head of the district.

A murder case was opened against the ex-official (part 1 of article 105 of the Criminal Code). The Investigative Committee reported on the discovery of biological traces of Kulakov on the body of the murdered woman. A polygraph test showed that he was guilty, but Kulakov did not admit his guilt. He claimed that he had last seen the murdered woman on April 29, and at the time of the crime he was at home with his family.

Sarbashev told RBC in January that the defense had sent a petition to consider the case by a jury. This was done while reading the case materials, the lawyer said.