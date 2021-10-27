The Kremlin commented on the introduction of a travel ban on non-working days

The Kremlin commented on the idea of ​​introducing a travel ban on non-working days from October 30 to November 7, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, the authorities are not going to prohibit Russians from traveling between regions on non-working days. He expressed the hope that the measures introduced will be able to improve the epidemiological situation in the country.

We will remind, last week in connection with the increase in morbidity, President Vladimir Putin announced non-working days from October 30 to November 7 throughout Russia. Regions have the right to introduce them earlier or extend them. Rospotrebnadzor advised to reduce the number of contacts, spend time at home, and also get vaccinated.