the main characteristics are named :: Autonews

Skoda has named the main technical characteristics of the new budget sedan Slavia, which will premiere before the end of 2021. The model was originally developed for the Indian market, but it is possible that cars will reach other countries.

The length of the sedan will be 4541 mm, width – 1752 mm, height – 1487 mm, and the size of the wheelbase will be 2651 mm. Skoda Slavia will be created on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which previously formed the basis for the Kushaq compact crossover, which debuted in early 2021. It is on this chassis that all further budget models of the Volkswagen concern will be built, the target markets for new cars will be Russia, India, African countries and the states of Southeast Asia.

The Skoda Slavia engine lineup will include TSI gasoline supercharged units. The base engine will be a 1.0-liter “turbo-engine” with a capacity of 115 hp, and the “older” versions of the model will be equipped with a 150-horsepower 1.5-liter “turbo four”.

The first engine will be able to work together with a 6-speed manual transmission or with an “automatic” of the same range. A more powerful engine will go exclusively in modifications with a 7-speed “robot” DSG with two clutches.

The available equipment will include six airbags, a virtual instrument panel, a rear-view camera, and “numerous electronic assistants”.

As previously reported, the Slavia model name gives a reference to the bicycles and motorcycles of the same name from the late 19th century by the Laurin & Klement brand, which was followed by the Skoda company.

