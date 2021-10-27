The Ministry of Health allowed to be vaccinated simultaneously with “Sputnik Light” and the flu vaccine

The Ministry of Health of Russia allowed to be vaccinated simultaneously with “Sputnik Light” and the flu vaccine. The corresponding changes have been made to the instructions for the drug, reports TASS.

The instructions state that mixing the Sputnik Light vaccine with other vaccinations or medications in the same syringe is not allowed.

“Interaction with a vaccine for the prevention of influenza has been studied in preclinical studies, it has been shown that there is no decrease in the immunogenicity of both the Sputnik Light vaccine and the influenza vaccine in the experiment when they are administered simultaneously,” the document says.

The Ministry of Health also allowed the simultaneous use of the Sputnik V vaccine and influenza vaccinations. It was noted that with simultaneous vaccination, drugs are injected into different parts of the body, for example, in the left and right shoulder.