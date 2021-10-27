The number of defaults in Russia jumped to a 9-year high | 10/27/21

The Russian corporate debt market is in an “unstable” state due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions and an increase in interest rates, analysts of the Expert RA rating agency state in their review.

By the end of 2020, companies that borrowed money through the placement of bonds made 140 defaults – the maximum number since 2010.

Interest in the placement of bonds also set a record for several years: against the background of the Central Bank’s rate cut to a historic low last summer, businesses sought to borrow cheap money, while individuals carried savings from bank deposits to the exchange.

The volume of corporate bonds in circulation increased by 20% to RUB 16.3 trillion.

In 2021, the situation has changed: inflation is accelerating, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation is raising the key rate, making money more expensive. Against this background, large companies with high credit ratings are switching to bank loans: the number of placements by first-class issuers in January-September fell by almost half – to 429.











But the second echelon is still active: companies with a credit rating ruA- and below are increasing their participation in the bond market, while being forced to give an increased risk premium, says Expert RA.

In the first three quarters, the volume of placements of high-yield bonds is 40% higher than the level of the previous year, and the demand for them comes mainly from individuals who come to the exchange in search of high interest rates.

The growth in the number of defaults already looks “dangerous”, and in the next three years their number may increase even more, warns Expert RA.

Companies of the “second tier”, attracting mainly money from individuals, entered the market with short bonds, for which, starting from 2022, they will have to go through a wave of redemptions and offers of 352 issues totaling 555 billion rubles.

“Most companies have debt refinancing in their development model, and there will not be enough cash to pay off the operating cash flow and cash reserves,” the agency writes.

This means that the “second echelon” will have to place new bonds to replace those on which the terms are due to expire. But whether they will be able to do this remains a question.

Individuals who provided 70-100% of demand are not ready for defaults, since they brought recent deposits to the market; seeing that companies are not able to pay off, they can stop investing in new issues, which will have “devastating” consequences for the market, Expert RA believes.

A typical investor-“physicist”, as shown by a survey of the Central Bank, is a person of working age, with an income above average, higher, more often technical education and family. At the same time, one fifth of the “newly made” clients of brokers are not ready to lose even a part of their investments, although they often choose high-risk instruments.