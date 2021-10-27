https://ria.ru/20211027/yaponiya-1756479241.html

The oldest survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima dies in Japan

In Japan, the oldest survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima died – Russia news today

The oldest survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima dies in Japan

The oldest survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945, Sunao Tsuboi, died in Japan at the age of 97. Posted a message of condolences in … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

TOKYO, October 27 – RIA Novosti, Ksenia Naka. The oldest survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945, Sunao Tsuboi, died in Japan at the age of 97. A message of condolences was posted on Twitter by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Several years ago he told RIA Novosti about the horrors of the bombing he witnessed. "I was 20 when the bombing took place. I was near the epicenter, 1.2 kilometers away. , near the city hall. There is now the Peace Memorial Park. I was a student, the explosion occurred on the way to the institute. I had breakfast in the cafeteria and was about to leave when I ran into three friends at the door. Then the food was received by ration cards, and we always wanted to eat. But I felt ashamed to eat twice in a row. I refused and went to college. I told them: "See you in the afternoon!" told them. He never saw his friends again. "When I left, it was early nine. The atomic bomb fell at 8.15. I went to college. And all three of them died in this cafeteria. Everyone who was in the cafeteria died. I survived because went in the direction from the epicenter, "- said Tsuboi. In the area of ​​the epicenter there is now the Peace Memorial Park and a museum, which contains documents and exhibits related to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. There are audio guides in the languages ​​of all countries with atomic weapons, and laconic exhibits recreate the horror of what happened. A twisted tricycle. He met the explosion along with his little master. What did the explosion turn the child into if it so mutilated the metal? The white hair of a schoolgirl, which all came out entirely from one brushing. Rice burned to coal blackness in an iron lunch box is the only thing a mother could find from her schoolboy son. The child's nails and peeling skin, he was thirsty and sucked the blood out of his fingers. But Sunao Tsuboi said then that these exhibits, which terrify museum visitors, do not convey even a fraction of what really happened. " in the museum – these are toys. What was really – creepy, and it is stored in the archive, they are afraid for the children. I will never forget what I saw while going for help after the explosion. an eye dangled from his cheek. With each step, swaying like a pendulum. Then a man bleeding, pieces of glass sticking out of his head. He walked 3-4 steps and sat on the ground. A woman of about 30. At first I thought she was that They were intestines. She held them against her stomach and tried to escape. The intestines were visible through her fingers, "said Sunao Tsuboi. Seven decades after the tragedy, these memories were difficult for him. As a result of the bombing, he received numerous burns and injuries, his body was swollen, and his face was disfigured. He spoke about it this way: "I myself looked like a ghost: my skin was torn off, my ears were torn off, my face and hands were burned; bright red blood was flowing down my black burnt hands." Despite his advanced age, at the time of the interview he was over 90 years old – and illness, he tried not to refuse to communicate with journalists, attended schools where he talked about his experiences, so he saw his mission in conveying the truth about the bombing to future generations.

Hiroshima (city)

Japan

2021

news

ru-RU

