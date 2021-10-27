The plane that flew from Cairo to Moscow returned to the airport due to threats – Gazeta.Ru

The Egypt Air plane, heading from Cairo to Moscow, returned to the airport 22 minutes after departure due to threats written on one of the seats. It is reported by RIA News” with reference to the statement of the airline.

“An official source in Egypt Air confirmed that the company’s flight MS729 model A220-300 returned 22 minutes after take-off due to the presence of a message on one of the aircraft seats with threats from an unknown person,” the airline said.

The plane took off from Cairo at 12:14 Moscow time and was supposed to land at Domodedovo at 4:23 pm with a half-hour delay.

Formerly passenger aircraft filed depressurization signal and made an emergency landing at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

A week earlier, another plane, a plane flying from St. Petersburg to Grozny, with a malfunctioning air conditioning system, sat down at the capital’s Sheremetyevo airport.

On the same day, the Superjet-100 aircraft, performing the flight Chelyabinsk – Norilsk, returned to the airport of Chelyabinsk due to technical problems. The landing took place as usual. There were 90 passengers on board at the time of the incident.