The plane that took off for Moscow was forced to return to Cairo

2021-10-27T13: 00
2021-10-27T13: 00
2021-10-27T13: 18
MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. An Egypt Air passenger plane flying from Cairo to Moscow returned to the airport of departure. This is evidenced by data from the Flightradar service. It landed safely. The flight took off from the capital of Egypt at 11:14 local time (12:14 Moscow time). According to the arrivals board of the Domodedovo airport – the destination – in Moscow he was expected at 16:23 with a half-hour delay. The reasons for the return are not yet known. The shipping company checks the information.
