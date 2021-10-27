https://ria.ru/20211027/samolet-1756491253.html

The plane, which took off for Moscow, returned to Cairo due to a message with threats

2021-10-27T14: 33

Moscow

Domodedovo (airport)

CAIRO, October 27 – RIA Novosti. An Egypt Air heading to Moscow has returned to Cairo after threatening messages, the airline said in a statement. Earlier, Flightradar24 data showed that a passenger airliner flying from Cairo to Moscow had again arrived at the airport of departure. “An official Egypt Air source confirmed that flight of the company MS729 model A220-300 returned 22 minutes after take-off due to the presence of a message on one of the aircraft seats with threats left by an unknown person “, – the release notes. The flight departed from Cairo at 11:14 local time ( 12:14 Moscow time). According to the arrivals board at Domodedovo airport, in the Russian capital, he was supposed to land at 16:23 with a half-hour delay.

Moscow

2021

