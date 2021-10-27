The price of the 1inch token approached the all-time high

On Wednesday, October 27, the quotes of the DeFi project 1inch (1INCH) rose more than 100% and reached $ 7.7 (on the Binance exchange).

The last time the rate was at these values ​​in May 2021 – then the price at the moment exceeded the $ 7.8 mark.

1INCH is currently trading near $ 6.7. Over the past day, the token has risen in price by 94.9%, in seven days – by 118.3%, according to CoinGecko.

1INCH / USDT chart of exchange Binance. Data: TradingView.

At the same time, assets from the top 10 by capitalization are in the red zone. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin lost 6.4%, dropping below $ 60,000. The futures market saw the largest volume of liquidations in October – positions for more than $ 500 million were forcibly closed in an hour, over $ 800 million in a day.

Dogecoin (-12.6%), Cardano (-9.7%) and XRP (-8.4%) slipped more than others.

Data: CoinGecko.

In August, the liquidity aggregator from decentralized exchanges launched the platform on the Optimistic Ethereum mainnet, and in September it integrated the second-tier Arbitrum solution.

As a reminder, 1inch began blocking access to American users based on IP addresses in anticipation of a new product launch.

