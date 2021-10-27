The public sector will need 1.7 million Russian processors in two years – manufacturers may not be able to cope with such demand

The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation) requested data from the manufacturers of domestic processors on the planned volumes of product deliveries. The interest is driven by fears that domestic producers will not be able to meet demand.

According to the newspaper “Kommersant”, we are talking about shipments of chips in 2022 and 2023. It is estimated that the public sector alone will need 1.7 million domestic processors during this period. However, there may be problems with shipments of such a number of products.

The Ministry of Digital Science asked questions about the supply of processors to STC “Modul”, MCST, SPC “Elvis” and “Baikal Electronics”. So far, the answer has been given only to Baikal Electronics: this company will be able to produce about 300 thousand processors in 2022 and gradually increase the production volume to 400-500 thousand units per year.

This year, the government has prepared a number of measures that should stimulate the public sector to switch to domestic processors. In particular, the Ministry of Industry and Trade intends to allocate 11.4 billion rubles in 2022-2024 to expand the production of domestic chips.

The situation with the introduction of Russian processors is aggravated by the fact that there is now a shortage of software adapted for such products.

“The basic software for an office scenario is ready, but in each specific implementation there may be problems associated with the historical adaptation for Windows and Intel“, – says the publication.