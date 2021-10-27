the revival of the national semiconductor industry will not be affordable for the United States

Taiwan-based TSMC has grown to become the largest semiconductor contract manufacturer in the world, controlling more than half of the semiconductor services market. Its founder, Morris Chang, retired back in 2018, but this does not prevent him from sharing expert opinions. He said this week that the funds allocated by the US government to revive the local semiconductor industry will not be enough to achieve this goal.

The founder of the company has previously made statements regarding the uniqueness of Taiwan as a site for the production of chips using advanced lithography, but this is the first time the founder of TSMC has criticized the policies of the American authorities. It will cost hundreds of billions of dollars to recreate a complete supply chain for components and their production in the United States, and ultimately their cost will be so high that the whole idea becomes meaningless, he said. And the funds allocated by the US authorities in the amount of $ 52 billion to stimulate the development of the national semiconductor industry will certainly not be enough for minimal progress in ensuring “semiconductor sovereignty,” according to Morris Chan.

Recall that the United States now produces no more than 12% of all semiconductor components in the world, although a few decades ago this share reached 37%. According to the founder of TSMC, supporters of the idea of ​​reviving the American industry are simply lobbying for their own interests. In any case, Chan criticized the statements of the head of Intel Patrick Gelsinger, who is trying to inspire the American and European authorities with the idea that it is not so safe to produce chips in Taiwan and South Korea. Rebuilding the supply chain of semiconductor components will be very difficult, regardless of the geographical location of the authors of such an initiative, as the founder of TSMC is convinced.

Note that such statements of its founder do not prevent the current management of the company from agreeing on the construction of new enterprises in the USA and Japan. The question of the feasibility of building a TSMC plant in Europe is even being studied. Actually, even when Morris Chan was the head of the company, the WaferTech subsidiary was built in the USA back in 1996, but it served a narrow circle of clients.