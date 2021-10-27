https://ria.ru/20211027/ukraina-1756478671.html

The source commented on the reports on the use of the Bayraktar Armed Forces in Donbass

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. There is no confirmation of the information about the use of the Ukrainian Bayraktar drone in Donbass neither from Donetsk, nor from the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC), nor from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), information about this comes only from Ukraine, RIA Novosti said. informed source. Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the military first used a Bayraktar attack drone in Donbass, it destroyed the enemy’s cannon with a bomb. Bayraktar proceeds only from Ukrainian sources, “the agency’s interlocutor said. Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the country had purchased shock drones from Turkey to” contain “Russia and protect its territory. Later, the press service of the Ukrainian president’s office reported that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the Turkish Bayraktar signed a memorandum on the construction of a joint center for the maintenance and modernization of unmanned aerial vehicles near Kiev.

