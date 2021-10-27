The trader earned $ 1 million using his Twitter account and went to jail :: News :: RBC Investments

The popular Twitter user artificially accelerated the prices of penny stocks and then sold them at a profit. Until the moment of his arrest, the trader managed to earn more than a million dollars on this.

American trader Stephen Gallagher was able to earn more than $ 1 million by advertising penny stocks (stocks that cost less than $ 5) on his Twitter account, writes Bloomberg. On Tuesday, October 26, a 50-year-old trader was arrested in the US for using a pump & dump scheme.

Since the end of 2019, Gallagher has actively advertised at least 60 shares of companies on the social network and continued to manipulate the market even after the brokerage company closed his account, the newspaper writes. He faces criminal charges of fraud and market manipulation





The trader’s Twitter account @ AlexDelarge6553, which was followed by more than 70 thousand users, was deleted. On Twitter, Gallagher wrote under the pseudonym Alexander Delarge – this is the name of the leader of the youth gang from the film directed by Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” (A Clockwork Orange). The number 655321, which is part of Gallagher’s Twitter account, was the character’s prison number in the film.

Penny stocks are securities that are worth less than $ 5 on the US market. In the UK, securities under £ 1 fall into this category. Often these are shares of companies with small

capitalization

… Some of these shares are traded on major trading floors – NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange. However, most of them are traded on sites with less stringent rules for financial disclosure, including the OTC Markets Group over-the-counter site.

Gallagher traded OTC Markets Group OTC shares in companies such as SpectraScience, SPO Global and Alpine Holdings. According to the US Attorney’s Office, he bought large blocks of shares, advertised them on Twitter to boost the price, and then secretly sold his shares as other investors bought them. All this time, he publicly stated that he had invested in these shares for a long time, according to the materials of the lawsuit.

In the case of SpectraScience stock, Gallagher coordinated his purchases with other traders. He actively advertised a company that had not been in business for several years and had not provided financial statements to the regulator since 2017. Gallagher acquired over 20 million shares of SpectraScience. According to the prosecutor’s office, he sold the papers after their price went up, but at the same time continued to advertise the shares, sending a message on Twitter “Not sold yet!”.

The surge in popularity of “meme” stocks among private investors this year has caught the attention of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator paid special attention to “penny” shares. In February, the regulator suspended trading in 15 of these shares due to fears that their prices were being artificially accelerated by scammers on social networks.

The value of a company on the market, calculated from the number of the company’s shares multiplied by their current price. Stock market capitalization – the total value of securities traded on this market.



A financial instrument used to raise capital. The main types of securities: shares (grants the owner the right of ownership), bonds (debt security) and their derivatives.

