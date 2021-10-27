The trailer for the drama “Unforgiven” with Sandra Bullock has been released. Reedus

Netflix continues to shoot content of the most varied plan – from youth series for the buzz generation to serious films that can qualify for the main film awards of the year. And it looks like this one may well be on the lists of the current nominees. The streaming giant has released the first official trailer for the drama Unforgiven. The main role in the future film was played by the winner of the Oscar for Best Actress Sandra Bullock.

The film tells the story of Ruth Slater, a girl who, at a young age, killed a police officer while protecting her younger sister. After serving a term of 20 years, already being a mature woman, Ruth returns to a society that does not want to forget about her past. Where her home was, only condemnation awaits her. Hoping to make amends, Ruth decides to find her younger sister, whom she once had to leave.

Apparently, “Unforgiven” is aiming for Oscar nominees – otherwise how to explain the limited release of the tape in the United States from November 24. And it seems that the film has every chance – the topic of non-acceptance of convicts in society rarely becomes central in the mainstream, and sharp ideas have always been popular with film academics.

Unforgiven will be available to Netflix subscribers on December 10.

