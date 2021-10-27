A spokesman for the US State Department said that the United States issued the first American passport with a third gender stamp – “X”.

“The State Department issued the first US passport with a gender stamp ‘X’. We look forward to offering it to anyone applying for a passport as soon as we complete the required system and update the form in early 2022, ”he said in a statement posted on the US agency’s website.

According to him, the department continues to work closely with other US government agencies to ensure the most comfortable travel for all passport holders, regardless of their gender.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin, during his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, commented on the situation with the gender issue in Western countries.

In October in the UK, a family sued the government for allowing transgender people to wear inappropriate clothing at an Anglican school. The couple believes that such measures destroy the psyche of ordinary children.