Tom Cruise was shocked by his appearance – how the actor’s face changed over the years and what procedures he did, photo

Not only fans, but also cosmetologists managed to express their opinion on the network. In addition to the most primitive version – he just got fat, there are suggestions that Tom has become a victim of unsuccessful fillers.

Previously, Tom Cruise has always denied interference in his appearance by the masters of the beauty industry. Despite the fact that the actor’s youthful appearance and lack of wrinkles, who will turn 60 next year, suggest otherwise. Comparing Tom’s photo, we can safely say that the actor, at least, performed nose surgery, hair transplant, botox, and also put veneers on his teeth. With regard to the latest interventions in the appearance of the star, here it was clearly not without a face and neck lift, Dr. Alice Henshaw is sure.

Tom Cruise at the match (photo: twitter.com/jessehawken)

“Often times, a surgical procedure such as platysma surgery, or a neck lift combined with a mid-face lift can cause similar swelling in these areas, and scars are easy to mask,” she says. Alice is also sure that Tom resorted to a hair transplant: “By the age of 60, Tom’s hairline remained relatively the same, although it was slightly thinner, which suggests that he may have had a hair transplant.”

Be that as it may, Tom Cruise in any form remains a sex symbol. We offer you to admire the famous handsome man at different periods of his life.

Tom Cruise at different times in his life (photo: Getty Images)