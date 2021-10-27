Trader arrested for earning $ 1 million through social media manipulation

The American, who ran a popular Twitter account, has been charged with securities manipulation, Bloomberg reports.

Stephen Gallagher – Twitter user AlexDelarge6553 – has promoted at least 60 OTC stocks since late 2019. These were the so-called penny stocks – low-cost securities.

The fraudulent schemes “used various tactics to defraud private non-professional investors – the so-called ‘retail investors’,” the prosecution said, including a pump and dump method. After acquiring large positions, Gallagher advertised them in his posts with colorful illustrations and images of screenshots of brokerage orders. He also coordinated actions with other traders in personal correspondence. After the “acceleration” of quotations, Stephen secretly sold his positions.

This scheme, the prosecution alleges, earned Steven more than $ 1 million.

Retail investors who bought shares on Stephen’s advice lost thousands of dollars.

He continued to be manipulated even after the brokerage firm closed his account, according to the SEC. Before that, the broker sent a letter warning about manipulative trading, but Gallagher ignored it.

The number of followers of AlexDelarge6553 on Twitter as of October 19 exceeded 70 thousand. The account is now blocked.

Stephen, 50, chose his pseudonym in honor of the character in the 1971 film A Clockwork Orange, based on the novel of the same name by Anthony Burgess. There, Alexander Deralj is an aggressive youth gang leader who enjoys violence.

Gallagher was arrested Tuesday in Ohio and charged with securities fraud and market manipulation.

