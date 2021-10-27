Traders lost more than $ 540 million after Bitcoin dropped to $ 58 thousand :: RBC.Crypto

During the day, the cryptocurrency fell by 7% and reached a local minimum since mid-October

Over the past hour, positions of crypto traders in the amount of over $ 548 million have been liquidated, according to the bybt service. The volume of liquidated positions per day amounted to $ 840 million. The largest loss per transaction occurred on the Bitfinex crypto exchange in tandem with Ethereum and amounted to $ 68.6 million.

The massive liquidation of traders’ positions was caused by the decline in the bitcoin rate to $ 58 thousand. During the day, the first cryptocurrency fell by 7%, and its capitalization fell to $ 1.1 trillion. Against the background of the decline in bitcoin, alternative coins also fell in price. The Ethereum price fell to $ 3.9 thousand (a 7% decrease per day), and Polkadot – to $ 38.7 (minus 14% per day).

The hardest hit were the traders who traded Ethereum ($ 244.5 million in loss). In second place in terms of this indicator were bitcoin traders, who lost $ 71.4 million. The third place with $ 23 million was taken by traders who traded the Polkadot token.

The last major liquidation of traders’ positions took place in early September, when the price of bitcoin dropped by 16% per day. Then the losses of traders amounted to more than $ 3.5 billion.

