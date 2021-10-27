Treads like Kim Kardashian

If we asked Kim Kardashian to name her favorite shoes for this fall / winter season, then she would definitely choose heeled over the knee boots. It is this shoe that accompanies all her latest outings. Kim began to actively cooperate with Balenciaga , therefore, in the boots of this particular brand, he constantly appears in front of photographers.

Spectacular heeled over the knee boots fell in love with many fashion influencers. Unlike Kim, they put together more relaxed looks with a chunky sweater, an elongated cardigan and an oversized coat. knitted dress or a hoodie. And here Leonie Hanne, on the contrary, he chooses flashy shoes covered with sequins to dilute the casual bow in pastel colors.













This fall, you should give preference to the versatile black over the knee boots, which will suit absolutely any look and will remain relevant in subsequent seasons. But don’t be afraid to experiment with color either. You can choose models in beige and natural shades, as well as brighter and more saturated ones.

Treads Vetements, 265,500 rubles, tsum.ru

Treads Ekonika x Ushatava, 22,990 rubles, ekonika.ru

Jacquemus boots, 83992 rubles, jacquemus.com

Stuart Weitzman boots, 79,467 rubles, noone.ru

Boots Saint Laurent, 156 125 rubles, net-a-porter.com

Proenza Schouler boots,

Le Silla boots, 61692 rubles

Dolce & Gabbana boots, 96,313 rubles

Khaite boots, 90,771 rubles, matchesfashion.com

Casadei Treads

