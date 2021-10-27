Treads like Kim Kardashian

The star wears these shoes almost every day.
If we asked
Kim Kardashian to name her favorite shoes for this fall / winter season, then she would definitely choose heeled over the knee boots. It is this shoe that accompanies all her latest outings. Kim began to actively cooperate with Balenciaga, therefore, in the boots of this particular brand, he constantly appears in front of photographers. Most often, Kim chooses a black model with a wide shaft and a pointed toe. The star pairs it with leather pants and puffy leggings down jacket, oversized jacket or coat. For more extravagant looks with a voluminous pink fur coat and tight-fitting jumpsuit, the celebrity picks up heeled boots to match the main outfit. She combines the same with leather coat wine shade and gray hoodie.
Kim Kadashian
Spectacular heeled over the knee boots fell in love with many fashion influencers. Unlike Kim, they put together more relaxed looks with a chunky sweater, an elongated cardigan and an oversized coat.
knitted dress or a hoodie. And here Leonie Hanne, on the contrary, he chooses flashy shoes covered with sequins to dilute the casual bow in pastel colors.
This fall, you should give preference to the versatile black over the knee boots, which will suit absolutely any look and will remain relevant in subsequent seasons. But don’t be afraid to experiment with color either. You can choose models in beige and natural shades, as well as brighter and more saturated ones.
Treads Vetements, 265,500 rubles, tsum.ru
Treads Ekonika x Ushatava, 22,990 rubles, ekonika.ru
Jacquemus boots, 83992 rubles, jacquemus.com
Stuart Weitzman boots, 79,467 rubles, noone.ru
Boots Saint Laurent, 156 125 rubles, net-a-porter.com
Proenza Schouler boots,
Le Silla boots, 61692 rubles
Dolce & Gabbana boots, 96,313 rubles
Khaite boots, 90,771 rubles, matchesfashion.com
Casadei Treads
Fashion influencers love these boots – where to find similar ones Read
Photo source: Legion-Media.ru, Getty Images
Instyle
Marksistskaya Street, 34/10, office 403 Moscow, Russia, 109147