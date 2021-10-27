Trutnev sent a “brigade” to the governor of the Jewish Autonomous Region because of COVID measures in the region :: Society :: RBC

On the eve of the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that in 13 Russian regions it is necessary to introduce stricter restrictions in the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19, as well as to increase the bed capacity for the sick. According to him, in the country as a whole, 12% of the bed capacity remained free for covid patients.

Among the subjects with the most acute situation, he named Udmurtia, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Mari El, Primorsky Krai, Chuvashia, Adygea, as well as Smolensk, Ulyanovsk, Saratov, Omsk, Ryazan, Vladimir and Samara regions.

The head of the Ministry of Health said that now a “rating of regions” is being conducted, taking into account the incidence, the total number of patients and the bed network. “We see high risks,” he stressed.

How the number of new cases of Covid-19 infection in Russia is changing Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

On October 22, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also did not mention the Jewish Autonomous Region among the regions with a worsening epidemic situation. She named the Astrakhan, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza, Samara, Sverdlovsk and Rostov regions, as well as the Altai, Perm and Trans-Baikal regions and the republics of Mordovia, Adygea, Karachay-Cherkessia, as well as the Yamalo-Nenets and Khanty-Mansi autonomous districts.

On October 20, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7. He recalled that the authorities of each separate region can start and complete the antique “vacation” at other times, from the spring of 2020 they have all the powers for this.