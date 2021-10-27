https://ria.ru/20211027/turtsiya-1756462616.html

Turkish opposition calls military aid to Ukraine a huge mistake

Turkish opposition calls military aid to Ukraine a huge mistake

ANKARA, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Ankara’s military aid to Kiev is a huge mistake, the deputy head of the Turkish party Vatan (Motherland) told RIA Novosti Reikhan Duck in connection with the first use of the Bayraktar drones supplied by Turkey in Donbas. Donbass, he destroyed the enemy’s cannon with a bomb. Combat aircraft and UAV flights along the entire contact line are prohibited by the Minsk agreements. “Turkey and Russia are two countries with common interests. It is necessary that they act together in the Mediterranean Sea, Cyprus, the Black Sea, Crimea, Syria and the Caucasus.” Greece and Ukraine are two US puppets in our region. The fact that Turkey supports Ukraine against Russia is a huge mistake, “Reyhan said. The Rodina Party is a left-wing movement that stands in the positions of the first Turkish President Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, has anti-Western and anti-American orientation, and it is headed by the well-known Turkish socialist politician Dogu Perincek. The party considers itself the legal successor of the Socialist Party of Workers and Peasants, created in 1919. It is not represented in the Turkish parliament, but nevertheless it is an influential force in the country, it includes about 160 thousand people. Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba said that the country had purchased shock drones from Turkey to “contain” Russia and protect its territory. Later, the press service of the Ukrainian president’s office reported that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Turkish company Bayraktar signed a memorandum on the construction of a joint center for the maintenance and modernization of drones near Kiev. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the supply of drones by Turkey to Ukraine, said that the fears were confirmed, the supplies could lead to negative consequences and destabilization.

