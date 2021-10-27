Twitter Manipulation Trader Arrested By Investing.com

Investing.com – US trader Stephen Gallagher was able to raise over $ 1 million from advertising penny stocks on his Twitter account (NYSE :). Bloomberg reports.

On Tuesday October 26th, Gallagher was arrested for using a pump & dump scheme. It is known that since the end of 2019, he bought large packages of securities, advertised them on Twitter to accelerate the price, and then secretly sold his securities as other investors bought them.

The man was charged with fraud and manipulation in the securities market.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina

