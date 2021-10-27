UAZ showed “Patriot” for Americans – Gazeta.Ru

The American debut of the UAZ Patriot SUV is planned at the November Los Angeles Auto Show. The model certification process for the US market is entering its final stage, told press service of UAZ. The SUV will be presented by Bremach, the US distributor of the Ulyanovsk brand.

In the US market, the SUV will be sold under the name Bremach 4×4 SUV. It is equipped with a 2.7-liter “ZMZ Pro” engine and a six-band “automatic” Punch Powerglide (as in Russia). The car differs in the settings of some units and on-board electronics.

The Bremach website has already indicated the starting price of the Patriot for the 2022 model year – $ 26.4 thousand (1.8 million rubles at the current exchange rate). The list of models also includes a car called Brio 4×4 (domestic UAZ Pickup with a different logo).

According to Bremach President Ray Hoogenraad, California, the largest SUV market in the United States, has already presented the SUV to a limited number of customers “and received overwhelmingly positive reviews.”

