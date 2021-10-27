https://ria.ru/20211027/elektroenergiya-1756597070.html
Ukrainian companies bought out Russian electricity
Ukrainian companies have bought out Russian electricity – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
Ukrainian companies bought out Russian electricity
Ukrainian companies bought electricity available for import from Russia and Belarus in November, the auction data was published by its organizer, the company … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
2021-10-27T23: 59
2021-10-27T23: 59
2021-10-28T00: 27
economy
Ukraine
ukrenergo
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/1e/1582298338_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_f335921499327c0b21de5572b3600996.jpg
KIEV, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian companies bought electricity available for import from Russia and Belarus in November, the auction data was published by its organizer, Ukrenergo. such purchases, which was previously extended by the National Commission of Ukraine until October 31. The price of a megawatt-hour of Russian electricity was 0.29 Ukrainian kopecks (0.01 dollars, 71 Russian kopecks). Electricity was bought by LLC Stimeks, LLC Energopostavshchik, Artleks-Energy LLC, ONK-Group LLC, Electrotrading Group LLC, Electro Partners LLC, De Trading LLC, Eru Trading LLC. In total 10 companies took part in the auction. In addition, the Ukrainian NNEGC Energoatom bought out 885 of 900 megawatts of electricity available for import from Belarus. Another 15 megawatts was bought by LLC Electro Community. 16 companies took part in it. The border price per megawatt was and $ 22.75. In Ukraine, this fall, there was a shortage of energy resources, which are necessary, in particular, for generating electricity. Among other things, this is due to a sharp increase in gas prices, as well as a shortage of coal, which is why part of the TPP is idle in Ukraine.
https://ria.ru/20211027/navoz-1756412765.html
https://ria.ru/20211022/elektrichestvo-1755809365.html
Ukraine
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/1e/1582298338_57-0:968:683_1920x0_80_0_0_9c2e640c1a40c727f6d05b779a9b22cf.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, ukraine, ukrenergo, russia
Ukrainian companies bought out Russian electricity
KIEV, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian companies bought electricity available for import from Russia and Belarus in November, the auction data was published by its organizer, Ukrenergo.
The price of a megawatt-hour of Russian electricity was 0.29 Ukrainian kopecks (0.01 dollars, 71 Russian kopecks).
Electricity was purchased by Stimeks LLC, Energopostavshchik LLC, Artlex-Energy LLC, ONK-Group LLC, Electrotrading Group LLC, Electro Partners LLC, De Trading LLC, Eru Trading LLC …
Yesterday, 04:49
Ukrainians were advised to stock up on manure
A total of 10 companies took part in the auction.
A total of 16 companies took part in it. The border price per megawatt was $ 22.75.
In Ukraine, this autumn there was a shortage of energy resources, which are necessary, in particular, for the generation of electricity. Among other things, this is due to a sharp increase in gas prices, as well as a shortage of coal, which is why part of the TPP is idle in Ukraine.
October 22, 03:10 PM
In Kiev, they allowed the restriction of electricity consumption in winter