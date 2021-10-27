Ukrainian companies bought out Russian electricity

KIEV, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian companies bought electricity available for import from Russia and Belarus in November, the auction data was published by its organizer, Ukrenergo. Earlier, Ukrenergo announced auctions for the import of electricity, including from Belarus and Russia, due to the expiration of the ban on such purchases, which was previously extended by the National Commission of Ukraine until October 31. The price of a megawatt-hour of Russian electricity was 0.29 Ukrainian kopecks (0.01 dollars, 71 Russian kopecks). Electricity was bought by LLC Stimeks, LLC Energopostavshchik, Artleks-Energy LLC, ONK-Group LLC, Electrotrading Group LLC, Electro Partners LLC, De Trading LLC, Eru Trading LLC. In total 10 companies took part in the auction. In addition, the Ukrainian NNEGC Energoatom bought out 885 of 900 megawatts of electricity available for import from Belarus. Another 15 megawatts was bought by LLC Electro Community. 16 companies took part in it. The border price per megawatt was and $ 22.75. In Ukraine, this fall, there was a shortage of energy resources, which are necessary, in particular, for generating electricity. Among other things, this is due to a sharp increase in gas prices, as well as a shortage of coal, which is why part of the TPP is idle in Ukraine.

23:59 10/27/2021 (updated: 00:27 10/28/2021)

Ukrainian companies bought out Russian electricity

KIEV, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian companies bought electricity available for import from Russia and Belarus in November, the auction data was published by its organizer, Ukrenergo.

Earlier, Ukrenergo announced auctions for the import of electricity, including from Belarus and Russia, due to the expiration of the ban on such purchases, which had previously been extended by the National Commission of Ukraine until October 31.

The price of a megawatt-hour of Russian electricity was 0.29 Ukrainian kopecks (0.01 dollars, 71 Russian kopecks).

Electricity was purchased by Stimeks LLC, Energopostavshchik LLC, Artlex-Energy LLC, ONK-Group LLC, Electrotrading Group LLC, Electro Partners LLC, De Trading LLC, Eru Trading LLC …

Heating season - RIA Novosti, 1920, 10/27/2021

Yesterday, 04:49

Ukrainians were advised to stock up on manure

A total of 10 companies took part in the auction.

In addition, the Ukrainian NNEGC Energoatom bought 885 of the 900 megawatts of electricity available for import from Belarus. Another 15 megawatts were bought by Electro Community LLC.

A total of 16 companies took part in it. The border price per megawatt was $ 22.75.

In Ukraine, this autumn there was a shortage of energy resources, which are necessary, in particular, for the generation of electricity. Among other things, this is due to a sharp increase in gas prices, as well as a shortage of coal, which is why part of the TPP is idle in Ukraine.

Motherland monument in Kiev - RIA Novosti, 1920, 22.10.2021

October 22, 03:10 PM

In Kiev, they allowed the restriction of electricity consumption in winter

