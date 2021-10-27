The Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” (OCPL) thanked the Russian sailors for rescuing 20 Ukrainian crew members of the container ship “Lucia”, which the pirates tried to capture in the Gulf of Guinea.

As emphasized in the OLE, the ship’s crew consisted of 20 citizens of Ukraine, one citizen of Russia and one citizen of Romania, all of them are healthy and unharmed.

Opposition Platform – For Life expresses gratitude to Russian sailors for saving the lives and freedom of Ukrainian citizens, which was achieved thanks to the prompt, decisive actions of the Russian ship’s crew, as well as naval solidarity, ”the party said in a statement.

They also stated that not only the party, but also the “top political leadership of Ukraine” should have turned to the Russian side with the same “words of gratitude.”

On the eve it became known that the sailors of the Northern Fleet of Russia rescued a container ship flying the flag of Panama from pirates in the Gulf of Guinea.

The attack was the ship “Lucia”, which was sailing from the Republic of Togo to the Republic of Cameroon. A helicopter with a Marine Corps unit and a large anti-submarine ship “Vice-Admiral Kulakov” headed to the container ship.

The pirates escaped and the crew of the container ship was freed.