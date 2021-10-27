Upcoming sedan Skoda Slavia: published characteristics – Auto Review

The Skoda Slavia sedan, announced in early October, has not yet dropped its camouflage, but it is gradually beginning to acquire more details. The characteristics of the car have already been published. Recall that Slavia was originally intended for the Indian market (although later it may appear in other countries), where it will replace the Skoda Rapid model. Moreover, the current Indian Rapid is not a liftback at all, like ours, but a redesigned Polo sedan.

However, the new Skoda Slavia will not be an original development either. This is a modified and modified version of the 2017 Brazilian Volkswagen Virtus model. Slavia is noticeably larger than Rapid, and in some respects it even surpassed the first generation Octavia (A4 series). The wheelbase is 2651 mm, the length is 4541 mm. Moreover, the distance between the axles of Slavia and Virtus is the same, but thanks to the original plumage, Skoda turned out to be 59 mm longer than Volkswagen at once. Width – 1752 mm, height – 1487 mm.

Brazilian Volkswagen Virtus

The sedan is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, that is, a variation of the global “bogie” adapted and simplified specifically for India. The choice will be offered turbo engines 1.0 TSI (115 hp) and 1.5 TSI (150 hp). The basic three-cylinder unit is combined with the “mechanics” or the classic six-speed “automatic”, and the four-cylinder engine – with the same manual transmission or seven-speed “robot” DSG.

Skoda Slavia will have up to six airbags, and among the options announced are virtual instruments, a rear-view camera and cruise control. The sedan will debut very soon, with sales in the Indian market starting in 2022. The original Volkswagen Virtus in an adapted form will then appear here.