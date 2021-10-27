https://ria.ru/20211027/raketa-1756493414.html
US General Staff commented on China’s test of a hypersonic missile
US General Staff commented on China’s test of a hypersonic missile – Russia news today
US General Staff commented on China’s test of a hypersonic missile
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Mark Milli compared the PRC’s test of hypersonic weapons with the launch in 1957 in the USSR of the first … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021
2021-10-27T14: 41
2021-10-27T14: 41
2021-10-27T14: 41
in the world
USA
China
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China
Earth
mark milli
zhao lijian
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152598/66/1525986655_0:66:640:426_1920x0_80_0_0_b7fb69ed7dff00b0a0c88834799da8e1.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Mark Milli, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, compared China’s testing of hypersonic weapons with the launch of the first artificial Earth satellite in the USSR in 1957. Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that China tested a hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons in August. “caught by surprise” American intelligence. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China tested a spacecraft, not a hypersonic missile. “What we saw was … a test of a hypersonic weapon system … I don’t know if this is a launch comparable The Soviet Union was the first artificial satellite, but I believe it (the test) is close to this. All our attention is directed to this, “Milli said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
https://ria.ru/20210924/sputniki-1751499852.html
USA
China
Earth
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152598/66/1525986655_0:568:426_1920x0_80_0_0_c3dbbab442d57ea99856ad87c61cf2aa.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, usa, china, ministry of foreign affairs, land, mark milli, zhao lijian
US General Staff commented on China’s test of a hypersonic missile