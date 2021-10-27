https://ria.ru/20211027/raketa-1756493414.html

US General Staff commented on China’s test of a hypersonic missile

US General Staff commented on China’s test of a hypersonic missile – Russia news today

US General Staff commented on China’s test of a hypersonic missile

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Mark Milli compared the PRC’s test of hypersonic weapons with the launch in 1957 in the USSR of the first … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

2021-10-27T14: 41

2021-10-27T14: 41

2021-10-27T14: 41

in the world

USA

China

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

Earth

mark milli

zhao lijian

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152598/66/1525986655_0:66:640:426_1920x0_80_0_0_b7fb69ed7dff00b0a0c88834799da8e1.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Mark Milli, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, compared China’s testing of hypersonic weapons with the launch of the first artificial Earth satellite in the USSR in 1957. Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that China tested a hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons in August. “caught by surprise” American intelligence. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China tested a spacecraft, not a hypersonic missile. “What we saw was … a test of a hypersonic weapon system … I don’t know if this is a launch comparable The Soviet Union was the first artificial satellite, but I believe it (the test) is close to this. All our attention is directed to this, “Milli said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

https://ria.ru/20210924/sputniki-1751499852.html

USA

China

Earth

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152598/66/1525986655_0:568:426_1920x0_80_0_0_c3dbbab442d57ea99856ad87c61cf2aa.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, china, ministry of foreign affairs, land, mark milli, zhao lijian