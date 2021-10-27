https://ria.ru/20211027/blinken-1756410428.html

US Secretary of State spoke to the freed Prime Minister of Sudan

WASHINGTON, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke on the phone with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, he welcomed the release of the Prime Minister from custody, but expressed concern about the continued seizure of power in the country by the military, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with the Sudanese Prime Minister today. Minister Abdullah Hamdok. The Secretary of State welcomed the release of the Prime Minister from custody and reiterated his call for the Sudanese military to release all civilian leaders and ensure their safety. ” government. The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country’s government. On Tuesday, it became known that Hamdock and his wife had returned to their capital. In a conversation with Prime Minister Blinken, according to Price, expressed “deep concern” about the continuing military seizure of power and called on the military to exercise restraint and avoid violence in responding to the demonstrations “The Secretary of State reaffirmed US support for the transition to a civilian-controlled democracy … He noted a growing chorus of international voices condemning the military takeover and supporting the Sudanese people’s calls for civilian rule, democracy and peace,” the release said.

2021

