US State Department helped Europe with advice

The US State Department unexpectedly frankly explained to Europe that only Russia can save the EU from the cold. In the States themselves, there are now problems at LNG stations. After such a council, the European energy ministers urgently gathered. And they did not agree on anything. To put it simply: the prevailing version is that the current high gas prices are an accident. We have to wait out such prices. But with what to drown? For example, Moldova is asking about this.

In Chisinau at night it is about zero, and heating in 70% of houses has not been turned on. In order not to freeze, some residents even spend the night in cars. The central authorities have not yet come up with anything else but to extinguish the Eternal Flame. This time at the memorial in the city of Cahul. In the Moldovan capital, after the indignation of the townspeople, the flame was re-lit.

“Those at the top came up with the idea of ​​turning off the Eternal Flame, as if it were the most important decision in the matter of saving,” notes the Mayor of Chisinau, Ion Ceban. – Shameful, from my point of view, the decision.

Another decision that discouraged many is to buy 1 million cubic meters of gas from Poland. With the current consumption of Moldova, this will be enough for 7 hours. The authorities call this a test batch, however, given that Poland itself imports gas, the price of such overbought gas is unlikely to suit Moldova. So the Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa, who promised to name the price online, now acts as a keeper of secrets.

– So, we are talking about a million cubic meters from Poland?

– Yes, – confirms the Prime Minister of Moldova.

– At what price?

– We cannot name the price. This is considered a trade secret. This is a market price in the region of $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, continues Gavrilitsa. – I cannot say for sure the price, this is also a condition of the contract.

In October, Moldova receives Russian gas at $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. Moscow was ready to make a discount of 25% of the market price, but with the obligatory repayment of the old debt of $ 709 million. The debt is real, in contrast to the 700 million cubic meters of Ukrainian gas: the day before, they wrote in Kiev that the Moldovan Energocom had signed a corresponding contract with the Ukrainian Naftogaz.

– This is false news, this is not true. This is how it should be perceived, – Natalya Gavrilitsa reacts to publications in the press.

Meanwhile, schools across the country do not understand what will be used to heat the classrooms. The electrical networks are old and will not withstand the load. Private households do their best.

Due to high gas prices, villagers continue to heat their houses the old-fashioned way – with firewood, brushwood, and corn cobs.

It is not known how detailed the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is, but in a conversation with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, she promised to help.

– Well talked on the phone with Maia Sandu. We are in constant contact to help Moldova solve the gas supply problem. The EU supports Moldova. Our experts are now on site to help resolve the situation, – wrote Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter.

However, while the experts of the European Commission cannot even help themselves. In Luxembourg, before the extraordinary meeting of the EU energy ministers, there was a general nervousness and rushing of the participants not only in search of the lost badge, but in search of a solution that would reduce the prohibitive energy prices and satisfy everyone. Some offer to return to long-term contracts, others – to leave everything as it is. France calls for a review of the structure of the electricity market, Spain and Greece – to create a common platform for the purchase of natural gas.

– Our proposal is this: option contracts for purchases could be concluded centrally by the European Union, so that they are managed by the GTS (gas transportation system) of the member states, – suggests the Minister of Energy of Spain Sara Agesen.

But there is also the opinion of the European Commission. And there, questions about the joint purchase and storage of gas arise.

– Who will pay the costs of purchasing and storing gas? How will gas be transported from different regions within the EU? – Asks European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, – And, at present, we see this as an idea, among other things, to make our gas system more sustainable.

Again, not a word about the simplest solution – the launch of Nord Stream 2. But overseas, right before the meeting of EU ministers, the State Department gathered a special briefing, where they only said that about the new Russian pipeline, sent a clear signal to the Europeans – there is no need to rush to certification. During the conversation, March and the next requirements for Russia were sounded.

“I have no doubt, and this has been confirmed by the IEA (International Energy Agency), that Russia is the only supplier currently capable of seriously affecting European energy security this winter,” said a spokesman for the US State Department. – They (the Russians) can increase the volume of supplies. They should do it, and do it quickly, and supply gas through the existing pipelines.

When asked how the US is going to help Europe, the adviser to the secretary of state replied that the American state has no opportunity to influence private suppliers of LNG. By the way, today they have a large-scale failure at two terminals at once, which can temporarily decommission almost a quarter of all American LNG production. And although this gas mostly floats past Europe – to Asia and Latin America, negative news could trigger another wave of panic in the European spot market as well.