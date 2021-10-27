USSR detonated two nuclear charges in space 60 years ago

60 years ago, on October 27, 1961, the Soviet Union detonated two nuclear devices delivered into outer space by missiles.

It was a rare case for those years when the USSR acted as a catch-up in the space race. After all, the world’s first tests of nuclear weapons in space were carried out by the United States back in the summer of 1958.

Then the USSR did not have time to answer this challenge for two reasons. First, the American experiments became known only in 1959. And the second: between the USSR and the USA it was in 1958 (late autumn) that a moratorium on nuclear tests was established. To which, by the way, other countries were invited to join. The Americans launched nuclear missiles before the moratorium came into effect. Namely, after a series of tests in the upper atmosphere, on August 27, 1958, an X-17A rocket launched from a warship in the southern part of the Atlantic delivered a nuclear charge to an altitude of 161 kilometers, where it was successfully detonated. On August 30, a similar explosion was made in space at an altitude of 292 kilometers. And the third space explosion in the framework of the Argus program in an even higher orbit was made on September 6, 1958. The results of these explosions led to the creation of artificial radiation belts in near-Earth space, which were measured by the Explorer IV satellite.

As already mentioned, the USSR, due to the moratorium, could not prepare and conduct similar tests. But the breakdown of negotiations in Geneva after the flight of the American U-2 reconnaissance aircraft over the territory of the USSR, as well as nuclear tests launched by France in 1960, forced the Soviet leadership to abandon further compliance with the moratorium.

On October 27, 1961, two R-12 missiles launched from the Kapustin Yar test site launched nuclear charges into space, one of which was detonated at an altitude of 150 kilometers, and the second at a 300-kilometer altitude. Both missiles also had special containers with instrumentation. They separated before the explosion and flew some distance from the epicenter.

The purpose of Operation K (its first stage was coded K-1, K-2 and K-3 were carried out a little later) was to test the impact of space nuclear explosions on the missile attack detection devices of the Soviet anti-missile defense (ABM) system. For this purpose, appropriate equipment was installed at the ground ranges located under the points of the explosion. In addition to combat missiles, after a certain time, control missiles were launched after them. The missile defense tracking devices were aimed at them in order to determine if nuclear explosions affect the accuracy of the detection of a flying missile.

In addition, during the K-2 and K-3 stages, in addition to combat and control missiles, geodetic ones, created on the basis of the R-5, were also launched. All tests were supervised by a prominent specialist in the field of radiophysics and radio engineering, academician Alexander Shchukin. Explosions in space were monitored by 20 Soviet ground stations, and special filming was carried out with ultra-high-speed cinema cameras. Although the tests were carried out in the daytime, the flares in space were perfectly visible from the ground and with the naked eye. But only scientists, specialists and the military, who were at the training grounds and airfields, knew what was happening. The rest of the inhabitants of the USSR remained in the dark, because everything was classified.

In the conclusions based on the results of the tests, it was noted that at a distance of up to 1000 kilometers from the epicenter of the explosions, strong radio interference was recorded, underground power cables, telephone exchanges failed, damage to the power transmission line, and an electromagnetic pulse led to short circuits of various devices, their fire and even to fires at some sites.

The impact of nuclear explosions on near-earth space was studied by the Soviet satellites “Kosmos-3”, “Kosmos-5” and “Kosmos-7”.

Operation K was completed on November 1, 1962 by stage K-5, which also consisted of detonating a nuclear device, but not in space, but in the mesosphere (about 60 kilometers above the Earth’s surface).