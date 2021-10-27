Vlad Yama turned into Johnny Depp: red hair and a full smile

The famous Ukrainian choreographer Vlad Yama surprised his fans with the image of the Hatter from Alice in Wonderland.

The choreographer and judge of the show “Dancing with the Stars” Vlad Yama has many fans, so from time to time he tries to please them with new photos, videos or interesting news from his personal and creative life on his page in the social network Instagram, where he is followed by 545 thousand people …

This time, for the sake of the show “Children against the Stars”, which is on the New Channel, Vlad Yama tried on a rather unusual image for him. He reincarnated as the Hatter from Alice in Wonderland. They put on a red wig and a high top hat. At the same time, the creators of the image even repeated the gap between the front teeth, which the Hatter had.

“It was, it was, but this has not happened yet! 😳” – this is how Vlad Yama signed the photographs in the image of the Hatter.

Photo from the page of Vlad Yama

Network users liked the new image of Vlad Yama, so they began to leave dozens of compliments for him in the comments.