Vladimir Kekhman appointed as the new general director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater

Vladimir Kekhman became the general director of the Moscow Art Theater. M. Gorky, according to the press service of the Ministry of Culture. Since February, the acting director of the theater has been Oleg Mikhailov. In April, the Ministry of Culture changed the charter of the theater, transferring leadership powers to the director and the president, but not the artistic director.

“Personnel changes have also affected the Moscow Art Theater. M. Gorky. Vladimir Kekhman has been appointed general director of the theater. At the same time, he will continue to work as the artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater, ”the Ministry of Culture said in a statement (quoted by RIA Novosti). Dmitry Yurovsky will come to the post of general director of the Novosibirsk State Opera and Ballet Theater, which was previously held by Vladimir Kekhman, the department added.

“Thanks to the accumulated experience, Vladimir Abramovich will be able to support the team of the Moscow Art Theater. M. Gorky in a crisis situation, as well as progressively solve the problem of putting in order the theater itself, in need of repair, “- said the Ministry of Culture.

Also today, October 27, the new artistic director of the Moscow Art Theater. A.P. Chekhov was appointed Konstantin Khabensky. Former artistic director of the theater Sergei Zhenovach decided to leave the post.