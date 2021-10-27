Vladimir Kekhman appointed as the new general director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater

https://ria.ru/20211027/mkhat-1756465007.html

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The new director general of the Moscow Art Theater. Gorky was appointed Vladimir Kekhman, who at the same time will continue to work as artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater, the press service of the Ministry of Culture of Russia reported. “Personnel changes have also affected the Moscow Art Theater. Vladimir Kekhman has been appointed general director of the theater. Dmitry Yurovsky will come to a similar position, which Vladimir Kekhman held at the Novosibirsk State Theater of Opera and Ballet, will be appointed as artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater. , maintenance of labor relations in the team and a creative creative atmosphere in the M. Gorky Moscow Art Theater as a whole. “” Thanks to the accumulated experience, Vladimir Abramovich will be able to support the staff of the M. theater in need of repair “, – explained in Mink cultures.

