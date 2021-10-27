Vladimir Kekhman appointed as the new general director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater

https://ria.ru/20211027/mkhat-1756465007.html
MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The new director general of the Moscow Art Theater. Gorky was appointed Vladimir Kekhman, who at the same time will continue to work as artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater, the press service of the Ministry of Culture of Russia reported. "Personnel changes have also affected the Moscow Art Theater. Vladimir Kekhman has been appointed general director of the theater. Dmitry Yurovsky will come to a similar position, which Vladimir Kekhman held at the Novosibirsk State Theater of Opera and Ballet, will be appointed as artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater. , maintenance of labor relations in the team and a creative creative atmosphere in the M. Gorky Moscow Art Theater as a whole. "" Thanks to the accumulated experience, Vladimir Abramovich will be able to support the staff of the M. theater in need of repair ", – explained in Mink cultures.
MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The new director general of the Moscow Art Theater. M. Gorky was appointed Vladimir Kekhman, who at the same time will continue to work as artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Culture said.
“Personnel changes have also affected the Moscow Art Theater named after M. Gorky. Vladimir Kekhman has been appointed general director of the theater. At the same time, he will continue to work as artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater. Dmitry Yurovsky will take a similar position at the Novosibirsk State Theater of Opera and Ballet Vladimir Kekhman. “, – the message says.
In a new capacity, the priorities of Kekhman’s work, they note in the department, “will be the issues of stable development of the institution, maintaining labor relations in the team and a creative creative atmosphere at the M. Gorky Moscow Art Theater as a whole.”
“Thanks to the accumulated experience, Vladimir Abramovich will be able to support the staff of the Moscow Art Theater named after M. Gorky in a crisis situation, as well as progressively solve the problem of putting in order the theater itself, in need of repair,” the Ministry of Culture explained.
