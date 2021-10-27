Vladimir Kekhman appointed as the new general director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
38

https://ria.ru/20211027/mkhat-1756465007.html

Vladimir Kekhman appointed as the new general director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater

Vladimir Kekhman has been appointed the new general director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

Vladimir Kekhman appointed as the new general director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater

The new director general of the Moscow Art Theater. M. Gorky, Vladimir Kekhman was appointed, who at the same time will continue to work as artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater, reported in … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

2021-10-27T12: 48

2021-10-27T12: 48

2021-10-27T13: 36

culture

Mikhailovsky theater

Vladimir Kekhman

mkhat named after M. gorky

Novosibirsk State Opera and Ballet Theater

culture News

theatre

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0b/1592607625_0:183:3000:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_df0b5069eb7936975dfe1077c163b5b1.jpg

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The new director general of the Moscow Art Theater. Gorky was appointed Vladimir Kekhman, who at the same time will continue to work as artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater, the press service of the Ministry of Culture of Russia reported. “Personnel changes have also affected the Moscow Art Theater. Vladimir Kekhman has been appointed general director of the theater. Dmitry Yurovsky will come to a similar position, which Vladimir Kekhman held at the Novosibirsk State Theater of Opera and Ballet, will be appointed as artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater. , maintenance of labor relations in the team and a creative creative atmosphere in the M. Gorky Moscow Art Theater as a whole. “” Thanks to the accumulated experience, Vladimir Abramovich will be able to support the staff of the M. theater in need of repair “, – explained in Mink cultures.

https://ria.ru/20211027/teatr-1756462164.html

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0b/1592607625_220:89:2768:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_9d3e5b035104bc2d7362a8ab0dd840c7.jpg

mikhailovsky theater, vladimir kekhman, mkhat named after m. gorky, novosibirsk state opera and ballet theater, news of culture, theater

12:48 10/27/2021 (updated: 13:36 10/27/2021)

Vladimir Kekhman appointed as the new general director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The new director general of the Moscow Art Theater. M. Gorky was appointed Vladimir Kekhman, who at the same time will continue to work as artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Culture said.

“Personnel changes have also affected the Moscow Art Theater named after M. Gorky. Vladimir Kekhman has been appointed general director of the theater. At the same time, he will continue to work as artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater. Dmitry Yurovsky will take a similar position at the Novosibirsk State Theater of Opera and Ballet Vladimir Kekhman. “, – the message says.

In a new capacity, the priorities of Kekhman’s work, they note in the department, “will be the issues of stable development of the institution, maintaining labor relations in the team and a creative creative atmosphere at the M. Gorky Moscow Art Theater as a whole.”

“Thanks to the accumulated experience, Vladimir Abramovich will be able to support the staff of the Moscow Art Theater named after M. Gorky in a crisis situation, as well as progressively solve the problem of putting in order the theater itself, in need of repair,” the Ministry of Culture explained.

Actor Konstantin Khabensky - RIA Novosti, 1920, 10/27/2021

Khabensky became the new artistic director of the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here