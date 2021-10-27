https://ria.ru/20211027/putin-1756507916.html

Vladimir Putin spoke at the East Asia Summit

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Vladimir Putin spoke via video link at the 16th East Asia Summit (EAS), where the president paid particular attention to the common fight against the spread of the coronavirus. He stressed that Russia is in favor of mutual recognition of documents on vaccination. Putin thanked partners from the Asia-Pacific region for working together to localize vaccine production and noted that Moscow is ready to share its experience in combating the pandemic, including donating tests for COVID- 19 and reagents for diagnostics, as well as to expand the training program for epidemiologists from ASEAN countries on the basis of the Vladivostok Center for the Study of Biosafety Issues in the Asia-Pacific Region. He proposed to establish an anti-pandemic interaction mechanism under the auspices of the East Asia Summit and assured that Russian experts will soon present “specific considerations on this matter. “. Another aspect of the president’s speech is security in the region. According to him, it is important for the countries not to weaken joint efforts. “This is all the more relevant given the fact that the number of challenges and threats in the Asia-Pacific region is not only not decreasing, but growing, old conflict situations are exacerbating and new conflicts are emerging,” he said. Putin: The Russian leader did not rule out that a new round of the arms race is possible in the APR. “We have repeatedly noted that with the termination of the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, the region faced the possibility of these strike weapons appearing in its vast space, and, accordingly, with the prospect of a new round of the arms race,” he added. Russia declared a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of such missiles and called for joining the initiative. He stressed that the proposal remains in effect and its relevance is growing. 18 states participate in the EAC: ten from ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations – Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines ) and dialogue partners – Russia, Australia, India, China, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the United States and Japan. This year, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States formed the military alliance AUKUS, which, according to experts, is aimed at containing China. In particular, its participants are concerned about Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea.

