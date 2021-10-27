VTB approached the annual target for net profit :: Finance :: RBC

Reserves this year, according to Pyanov, “behave stably”: in the third quarter, VTB’s expenses to cover possible credit losses amounted to 24 billion rubles, and for nine months – 78.4 billion rubles. In January-September of the crisis year 2020, the bank added twice as many reserves – 185.9 billion rubles. VTB’s operating expenses for the three reporting quarters reached RUB 206 billion, an increase of 7.2% in annual terms.

How VTB wanted to pay dividends

The bank’s top management previously confirmed plans to pay dividends for 2021 at the level of 50% of net profit under IFRS (the Ministry of Finance traditionally insists on such a cut-off bar for state-owned companies). Taking into account the potential financial result of VTB, this means remuneration to shareholders at the level of 150 billion rubles.

Now VTB has three types of shares: ordinary and two classes of preferred. Prefs of the first type were placed in favor of the Ministry of Finance, and the second – in favor of the Deposit Insurance Agency. Payment of dividends on them is calculated on the basis of the principle of equal dividend yield and largely depends on the market price of ordinary securities. 60.93% of ordinary shares are now owned by the Federal Property Management Agency, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (2.95%) and the Qatar Sovereign Fund (2.35%) are also major shareholders. Minority shareholders hold 29.25% of VTB’s voting shares.

Payment of dividends in excess of RUB 100 billion. will put tangible pressure on VTB’s capital adequacy ratios, the bank’s top management admitted at the beginning of last year when it came to paying remuneration for 2019. The S&P agency then estimated that the one-time expenses on dividends in the amount of 100 billion rubles. will reduce the capital adequacy ratio of VTB by 0.5 percentage points, which could be critical for compliance with the premiums. At that time, VTB’s N1.1 ratio was 8.87%, with the minimum level of 8% for systemically important banks, taking into account premiums.

Then the bank’s top management proposed changing the procedure for paying dividends and carrying it out in two stages to distribute the load on capital more evenly – first, transfer remuneration for a part of preferred shares, and then for all others. VTB never applied this scheme – due to the crisis and the pandemic, the Ministry of Finance allowed the state bank to reduce its shareholder remuneration by five times.

Low capital buffers have not disappeared anywhere – the group still has a low margin for consolidated capital adequacy ratios, taking into account premiums, says Anton Lopatin, director of the financial institutions analytical group at Fitch. The general and fixed capital can be supported by issuing subordinated bonds, including perpetual bonds, the analyst reminds, but this will not affect the standard of the basic capital. “The base capital of the group at the end of September was 1.8 trillion rubles, and if we subtract 150 billion rubles from it. dividends, then the standard will fall to 7.9%, but the unaudited profit under RAS is not taken into account, plus the group has another quarter to earn more reserves, ”explains Lopatin.

As of September 30, the capital adequacy ratio of VTB on a group basis (N20) was 12.2%, and the capital adequacy ratio of the group (N20.1) was 8.6%.

Every 50 billion rubles. of the dividends paid reduce the capital adequacy ratios of the VTB Group by about 30 basis points, estimates Moody’s senior loan officer Olga Ulyanova. According to her, the pressure on the equity capital ratios (Н1.1 and Н20.1) can be mitigated by issuing dividends in several tranches during the year. This is a “working scenario”, the expert believes. VTB’s net profit target for this year is likely to be achieved, and the positive dynamics will continue for the next 12 months, Valery Piven, head of the ACRA Financial Institutions Ratings Group, expects.