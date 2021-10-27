What a Tough meme with Dwayne Johnson and the heroes of games and films

A meme with Duyan Johnson went viral on the Web, which makes it “tough.” The authors of the pictures change the Rock for Viktor Barinov from the TV series “Kitchen”, Geralt from Rivia and even the most ordinary mushroom picker to show what domination is in its purest form.

American actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson continues to inspire Russian-speaking social media users to create memes. Earlier, Medialeaks wrote that the celebrity got into jokes about the lack of self-criticism and the benefits of sports. Now a photo with a wrestler and an actor who shows his pumped-up muscles to the camera has become a template for memes about everything in the world that is done from the heart and tasks that are brought to an end.

The authors of the pictures leave either the face, or the silhouette or hands of the Rock, changing the background of the original image to their liking. At the suggestion of netizens, Dwayne Johnson got into memes about games, horror films and Russian TV series.

“Hardly collected a full basket of mushrooms”

VKontakte user Vsevolod Zelent used the Scala template to pay tribute to the talented American actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in two successive remakes of Danish tapes: Michael Bey’s Ambulance and Antoine Fuqua’s Guilty.

Filmed hard in a pile of remakes.

Semyon Kalashnikov made a meme dedicated to the legendary Russian television series “Kitchen”. In place of Dwayne Johnson, the author of the picture put Victor Barinov, the chef of the Claude Monet restaurant, who often turned out to be dissatisfied with his slow subordinates.

Roughly cut rump and disabled people.

Author Yaroslav Stolyarov sent his regards to The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim by dressing the American actor in armor and photoshopping him the legendary crown of Barenziah, whose magic power can only be restored by collecting 24 special stones.

Rigidly gathered up the full crown of Barenziah stones.

A social network user named Fyodor Smirnov made the most vital meme that everyone who loves quiet hunting in the autumn forest will understand.

Rigidly gathered up a basket full of mushrooms.

Fans of Grand Thieft Auto: San Andreas can also be pleased. The character of the game, thanks to the efforts of Mikhail Bykovsky, also fell into the meme trend.

Hardly ordered half of the menu.

Public MemeBlog posted a meme dedicated to the movie “Halloween Kills”. The rock from the picture disappeared, and his place was taken by the maniac Michael Myers from the ominous city of Haddonfield, who has been cutting teenagers in films for 40 years.

Had a hard cut full of Haddonfield residents.

Anime lovers here? Nikita Novikov made a version of the meme dedicated to “Naruto”. Dwayne Johnson’s face is photographed to the figure of Itachi, who slaughtered his entire clan to prevent a revolution.

Harshly hacked out the full Uchiha clan.

Author Alexei Chernov dedicated the meme to Geralt of Rivia, who in the first part of the series of games not only fought with the Salamanders and killed more than a dozen monsters from the swamps, but also tried to collect a collection of rather entertaining cards.

Rigidly collected a full set of cards.

