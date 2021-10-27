What immunity from covid is more reliable – after an illness or a vaccine? Research results

Are all those who have been ill protected by immunity?

Although many people who have had COVID-19 may remain relatively protected in the event of a second exposure to the virus, it is not worth relying on 100% protection in most cases. The strength and stability of their immunity depend on many factors – age, health status and the severity of the initially transferred infection, several studies indicate at once.

In one of these studies, scientists from California studied the medical records of 75 thousand people who have already had coronavirus. The researchers recorded 315 cases of reinfection among them. At the same time, 36 patients (11.4% of the total number of re-infections) required hospitalization. For comparison, at the first infection of 75 thousand people, 4094 patients needed hospitalization, that is, in 5.4% of cases. Among people with weakened immunity, the risk of re-infection is higher – 2.1% versus 0.8% in people with normal immunity.

People with strong natural immunity can be protected from re-infection for up to a year, writes NYT.

What is the difference between vaccine and natural immunity?

It is difficult to compare immunity from disease and from vaccination, writes NYT. Dozens of scientific studies on this topic come to conflicting conclusions, the newspaper notes. However, patterns can be found among these studies. So, after two doses of mRNA vaccine (based on this technology, BioNTech / Pfizer and Moderna preparations are made), more antibodies are formed in the body than after infection with coronavirus. At the same time, antibodies from previous infection are more diverse and are able to protect against a wider range of variants of the virus than antibodies produced by vaccines, according to a study by American scientists published in Nature.

The NYT emphasizes that there is a significant flaw in research on natural immunity. Such works only assess the results of people who survived after COVID-19. According to Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York, the path to natural immunity is dangerous and uncertain. And the strength and longevity of the immune response differ from person to person. For example, the immunity of young people, obtained from vaccines and diseases, is comparable. However, two doses of mRNA vaccines protected people over 65 years of age better than the disease they had suffered. This is the conclusion reached by scientists from Vermont, who published a preprint of their study, in which they compared the immunity of 9539 recovered patients with 14 458 and 23 105 patients fully vaccinated with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, respectively.

Another study found that about 43% of people who recovered did not have the detectable neutralizing antibodies needed to prevent re-infection, according to a study published in Nature. And in 30% of recovered people, antibodies fall to undetectable levels about two months after illness, the NYT writes, citing a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In terms of the “quality” of antibodies, the transferred virus elicits a broader immune response than the vaccine. The virus will stimulate protection in the nose and throat, where it is needed to prevent recurrence, NYT writes. At the same time, vaccines produce antibodies mainly in the blood. This gives those who have recovered an advantage in the second encounter with the virus.

At the same time, fragments of the virus can remain in the body for several weeks after infection, which gives the immune system more time to learn how to fight it, while the proteins carried by the vaccine quickly leave the body, the newspaper notes.

How Long Does Natural Immunity Protect?

Several studies have shown that reinfection with at least earlier strains of the virus is rare. At the Cleveland Clinic, none of the 1,359 healthcare workers who remained unvaccinated after suffering COVID-19 tested positive for months. However, these conclusions should be treated with caution, says Nabin Shresta, an infectious disease specialist at the hospital. According to him, the clinic checked only those who were clearly ill and therefore could miss repeated asymptomatic infections. Participants were 39 on average, so results may not apply to older adults who are more likely to get infected again.

Shresta noted that in most studies, the condition of people was monitored for only about a year. Therefore, the question remains open, how long does the natural immunity protect. It is also unclear how well post-infection immunity protects against new strains of the virus. Most of the research was conducted long before the delta strain became the dominant strain, and more recent studies are patchy.

For those fortunate enough to recover from COVID-19, the experts quoted by the newspaper believe vaccination is still the ideal solution. It provides significant increases in antibody levels and a virtually impenetrable immune shield – perhaps even against future variants.

“If you get sick and then vaccinated, you will have superpowers,” – quoted by NYT immunologist at the University of Toronto Jennifer Gommerman. Without this boost, antibodies acquired after illness will weaken, leaving people who recovered from covid vulnerable to re-infection and possibly being able to spread the virus to others, Gommerman said.

Nussenzweig agrees with this. According to him, vaccinated people also need to be given a booster vaccine after a certain time. “After a certain period of time, you will either introduce a booster or become infected,” he said.

Regardless of the attitude towards natural immunity, there is almost complete consensus among scientists on one issue: for people who have never been infected, vaccines are much safer and much less risky than COVID-19.

Many anti-vaccine people cite the low death rate from COVID-19 among young people. But even seemingly mild cases of COVID-19 can lead to long-term heart, kidney and brain disease, or leave people feeling exhausted and unwell for weeks or months, NYT emphasizes. Therefore, many scientists warn that acquiring immunity by natural infection is too dangerous.