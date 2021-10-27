What services and services will be available on non-working days

What will happen to medical care

All medical organizations, both public and private, will continue to provide routine care during non-working days. The same is with emergency medical care – it is also kept in the planned volume.

However, dentists will only provide emergency care and emergency services.

All coronavirus vaccination points and rapid testing for COVID-19 will continue to operate, including in shopping malls and the MFC. Their opening hours can be found on the mos.ru website.

Where can I get social assistance and government services

Since during non-working days unvaccinated pensioners and people suffering from chronic diseases are required to observe self-isolation, the hotline of the Social Development Complex will work for them by phone +7 495 870-45-09. Upon request, social workers will deliver food, medicine and essential goods to your home.

Volunteers will provide similar assistance. To apply, you need to call the hotline number +7 800 200-34-11.

The full range of public services is only available online. In 25 centers on duty, “My Documents” will dissolve the marriage on the basis of previously submitted applications and issue death certificates. Birth certificates of a child on non-working days can be obtained immediately at the hospital.

If for the period from October 28 to November 7, citizens will have the date of receipt, signing or execution of any document through the MFC, then the term for the provision of the service will automatically be extended by 11 days. Marriages in the registry offices will be held without any celebrations, guests, photographers and with strict observance of sanitary measures.

Leisure and walks

For the entire 11-day period, it is prohibited to hold mass events – cultural, sports, entertainment and others. The only exceptions will be those events that are coordinated with the Moscow department of Rospotrebnadzor or organized by state authorities.

For the same reason, cinemas, libraries, concert halls, circuses, and other leisure facilities and institutions will be closed. Only museums and theaters will be open, where they will be admitted with an occupancy rate of no more than 50% of the nominal, as well as open enclosures of the Moscow zoo. Also, nightclubs, restaurants and other catering establishments are closed – they can only work for takeaway and delivery.

However, unlike last year’s self-isolation, citizens are not prohibited from leaving their homes, walking, visiting parks, playgrounds. Only children’s playrooms in shopping centers will be closed.

Public transport

There will be no restrictions on the operation of ground transport and the metro.

Taxi and car sharing services will also continue to operate as usual. Muscovite cards and social cards will continue to operate on buses, trams, metro, MCC and MCD.

At the same time, observance of all sanitary standards – mask regime and social distance – is preserved in transport. Earlier, the Department of Transport warned that it will strengthen control over compliance with these requirements, for which it will allocate about 400 additional mobile brigades.

What else is important to know

With the exception of grocery retail, convenience stores and pharmacies, trade and services are almost completely closed. This means that fitness clubs, beauty and spa salons, saunas, swimming pools, sports complexes, electronics stores, furniture salons, etc. will not work.

At the same time, they can continue to provide services remotely, work for delivery. In addition, they will not stop production of a continuous cycle, as well as enterprises whose activities ensure the functioning of the city infrastructure.