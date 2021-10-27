Why did Lockheed Martin’s stock plummet so badly?

Yesterday, the shares of one of the world’s largest arms companies fell more than 11%. The entire defense sector was under pressure.

What happened? Reporting results Lockheed martin (NYSE 🙂 disappointed investors.

▪️ Quite unexpectedly, Lockheed Martin fell 2.9% in the third quarter to $ 16.03 billion, up from $ 16.5 billion in the same period in 2020. Net income fell 63% to $ 614 million, or $ 2.21 per share, from $ 1.7 billion, or $ 6.25 per share, a year earlier.

▪️ Against this backdrop, Lockheed Martin has worsened its annual forecast. The company now expects revenues in 2021 to reach $ 67 billion instead of the previously predicted $ 67.3-68.7 billion. The annual net income per share will be $ 22.45 against the previously projected $ 21.95-22.25. In addition, it is expected that revenue for 2022 will decline from the expected levels of 2021 to $ 66 billion.

▪️ According to Finam, Aeronautics Division revenues fell 2% YoY to $ 6.57 billion due to lower sales of F-35 fighters. Revenue for the missile and fire control division decreased by 6% YoY to $ 2.78 billion due to lower sales of multiple launch rocket systems GMLR and Hellfire, as well as suspended targeting stations SNIPER.

Revenue for the rotary and mission systems segment declined slightly from $ 3.998 a year earlier to $ 3.98 billion, driven by lower sales of tactical reconnaissance systems IWSS and TPQ-53, while offset by strong sales of Sikorsky helicopters.

The space division’s revenue fell 5% YoY to $ 2.7 billion, which was due to lower sales due to the re-nationalization of the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) program, which is no longer included in the company’s financial results, starting from the third quarter of 2021.

As we can see, there is nothing tragic, such that it could cause significant disappointment. But … there is no upward movement. And this is the main point. The market does not forgive this today.

Lockheed is an interesting company with good potential. At current prices, especially considering the price drawdown, buying securities into a portfolio of long-term investments is, in my opinion, quite a reasonable idea. It will not bring you doubling in a year. No. But it may well grow by 8-15% (possibly more) per year.

Should you buy immediately or, if the stock is in the portfolio, average the position? I would wait a bit. There are many more surprises in the marketplace.