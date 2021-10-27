Why transfer tokens from Ethereum to Tezos? Explaining in 5 minutes using the example of Wrap Protocol – HUB

In many ecosystems, there are wrapped assets – tokens that users have transferred from one blockchain to another. For example, bitcoin is available both on the native Bitcoin blockchain and on Tezos in the form of tzBTC.

We explain why users transfer tokens between blockchains and how it works using the example of Wrap Protocol and tzBTC.

Why transferring tokens between blockchains is called wrapping

Imagine that Bob wants to create an analogue of DOGE on Tezos – tDOGE. He took the original DOGE code in Solidity, translated it into LIGO, and published it. But Tezos wallets are unlikely to be able to work with tDOGE: the structure and functions of the ERC-20 standard differ from the FA1.2 and FA2 standards on Tezos.

Even if Bob’s tDOGE earned, its price would be different from the price of the original DOGE: these are two different tokens with their own liquidity, trust and popularity.

To transfer tokens between blockchains while maintaining the price, the developers invented wrapping (wrapping). The principle of wrapping is similar to how stablecoins work: the issuer issues tokens on blockchain A against the collateral of the same number of tokens on blockchain B. And when DOGE ERC-20 is wrapped, Bob will receive a tDOGE of the FA2 standard, but with the value of the original token.

How the transfer of tokens between blockchains works

In 2020, the Bitcoin Association Switzerland launched the tzBTC token backed by bitcoin. Users send bitcoins to the organization, and the organization issues them the same amount of tzBTC on the Tezos blockchain. In the same way, they can exchange tzBTC back for BTC.

Other developers have implemented the transfer of tokens through smart contracts. For example, the Wrap Protocol has created special contracts for Ethereum and Tezos, through which users transfer 20 popular ERC-20 tokens and ETH to Tezos.

The complete token wrapping process is described in the Whitepaper Wrap Protocol. But to simplify, the wrapping looks like this:

Alice opens the Wrap app and connects the Tezos and Ethereum wallets. She chooses an ERC-20 token that she wants to wrap in FA2, for example, USDT. Wrap Protocol prepares a transaction to send USDT from Alice’s Ethereum wallet to the Deposit Contract. Alice confirms the transaction and the USDT goes to the depository. The quorum contract receives confirmation of the deposit, and calls the wToken contract on the Tezos blockchain. wToken issues wUSDT tokens and sends them to Alice’s Tezos wallet.

Deployment of wUSDT to USDT occurs in the reverse order: the wToken contract will burn wUSDT and notify the Ethereum depository, which will return the USDT to Alice.

Why do users wrap tokens

The main reason is financial gain. Younger DeFi ecosystems, including Tezos, offer better passive earning opportunities than old folks like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

For example, a deposit of a DAI token in landing services on Ethereum will bring an investor 4.4% per annum. At the same time, staking LP tokens wrapped in wDAI paired with tez on Wrap Protocol will bring 63% per annum.

We originally published this material on the Tezos Ukraine blog.