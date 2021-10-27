Will Smith’s company will create animation shows for a 7-year-old millionaire from Krasnodar

Photo: instagram.com/likenastya

Nastya Radzinskaya from Krasnodar is a popular blogger. Last year alone, she earned over $ 18 million. Thanks to this, the girl entered the top ten most paid Youtube bloggers in the world.

Every day hundreds of thousands of people subscribe to Nastya’s social networks. Now over 200 million people follow her life. Her video has been watched over 40 billion times.

Photo: instagram.com/likenastya

The girl has been living in the USA for several years. Together with her parents, she moved to the States from Russia. Now Nastya is shooting videos for Tik-Tik. Radzinskaya has over 4 million subscribers.

The main platform for the Russian woman is Youtube. She has over 70 million subscribers here. Videos on the Like Nastya channel are aired three times a week in seven languages. Thanks to this, they collect millions of views.

Photo: instagram.com/likenastya

Surprisingly, Youtube has become a panacea for the girl. After the birth, the doctors suspected that the baby had DOC and dumbfounded the parents. They were convinced that the child would not be able to walk or talk.

But Nastya’s dad and mom challenged the disease, and the doctors recommended therapy: work on camera. So the baby got a Youtube channel. Thanks to him, she kept in touch with the outside world. Over time, the signs of the disease disappeared.

Photo: instagram.com/likenastya

Note that the first videos on the Youtube channel were not in high demand. They were watched by thousands, but not millions of girls. Then Nastya’s mother, Anna, decided to develop her daughter’s acting skills. This is how game videos appeared on the channel. They have already collected hundreds of thousands of views.

Now Nastya is seven years old, and she is already a dollar millionaire. The lowest price tag for native advertising on Radzinskaya’s channel was $ 10,000. The cost of the video ranged from $ 1,000 to $ 2,000. The girl also has advertising contracts.

Photo: instagram.com/likenastya

The contract with Will Smith’s company is a new challenge for the girl. Westbrook Studios will create Nastya’s animated shows. They will be designed for preschool children.

– We are happy to work with Nastya. We will help her bring even more joy to children and families around the globe, ”the company says.

Photo: instagram.com/likenastya

