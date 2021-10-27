Xbox is doing well: Microsoft boasted sales and revenue growth

Company Microsoft reported results for the first quarter of 2022 fiscal year ended September 30.

Gaming revenue grew 16% year-on-year to record $ 3.6 billion… Total income in the last 12 months has reached $ 15.9 billion, which is also a record for the brand Xbox…

Other from the report :

Console revenue increased an impressive 166% on strong demand for Xbox series x and Xbox series s;

According to Microsoft CFO Amy Hood, the company has been able to ship more Xbox Series X | S than expected, even as demand continues to outstrip supply;

In turn, revenues from digital content and subscriptions to Xbox services grew slightly – by only 2 percent;

Microsoft announced the growth of the user base Xbox Game Pass, but did not disclose a specific figure. As of January 2021, the official number of service subscribers was 18 million;

Updated Xbox Game Pass Stats May Be Revealed Upon Subscription Appearance Forza horizon 5 and Halo: Infinitethat should attract a large number of new users. Hood noted that Microsoft expects to see more revenue from content and services in the middle of the second quarter as new projects roll out in Game Pass “one by one.” …

According to the edition VGChartz, as of October 16 this year, Xbox Series X | S worldwide sales reached 7.94 million units.

