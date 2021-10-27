Yandex reported. Everything grows, but especially Taxi

Yandex published financial results for III quarter 2021

Revenue: 91.1 billion rubles (+ 52% YoY)

Adjusted EBITDA: RUB 5.6bn (-62% YoY)

Net loss: -3.9 billion rubles (RUB 21.7 billion profit a year earlier). Adjusted net loss: RUB 1.3bn (-82% YoY)

Dmitry Puchkarev, an expert at BCS World of Investments:

“Yandex’s report can be called moderately positive, with the consensus forecast for revenue and EBITDA exceeded. The Taxi segment was Yandex’s main growth point in Q3. Adjusted EBITDA of the segment remained positive for the quarter, but declined due to investments in the development of the fastest growing food tech business and Yandex.Delivery.

Yandex.Market continued to develop, GMV showed 3x growth YoY, revenue increased by 25% YoY. Notably, revenue dropped 1.9% QoQ. The segment’s EBITDA loss continued to grow, driven by ongoing investments – this is a natural situation for a business at the growth stage.

In general, it can be noted that Yandex remains on the growth trajectory, at the moment sacrificing profitability indicators. This approach is likely to continue in the near term, so earnings may remain under pressure. In the perspective of reaching scale, now unprofitable segments should become profitable. The long-term outlook on Yandex shares is moderately positive. “

Forecast

The revenue forecast for 2021 has been raised to RUB 340–350 billion. from 330-340 billion rubles.

The revenue growth forecast for Search and Portal has been increased from 24-26% to 27-29%. The faster-than-expected growth is due to targeted investments in search and advertising technologies, products for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as investments in the growth of the share of search on devices based on iOS. With these investments, Search & Portal’s Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to exceed 48% in 2021.

The forecast for the growth in the total gross cost of travel for the online taxi service in 2021 has been increased from 60% to 65-70%.

It is expected that the turnover (GMV) on e-commerce services (including the Yandex.Market marketplace, the Yandex.Lavka product delivery service, as well as consumer goods ordered from partner stores through the Yandex.Food service) will triple in 2021 y / y.

Corporate Events

As part of the current share buyback program in the third quarter of 2021, Yandex repurchased 581,164 Class A shares on the open market for a total of $ 46 million. These shares will be used by the company for its employee incentive program.

Search and portal

In the third quarter of 2021, revenue in the Search & Portal segment increased by 33%, and revenue excluding remuneration to partners – by 30% compared to the same indicators a year ago. Normalized revenue growth in Q3 2019 was 16%. The growth is primarily due to the good results of the main business – Search and an increase in the company’s share in the search market, as well as to an increase in revenues from the sale of mobile advertising, and advertising on partner sites of the Yandex advertising network.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q3 2021 was 48.4%, compared to 52.3% in Q3 2020. These dynamics are mainly driven by investments in ad technology (including improving the efficiency of conversion strategies and developing products for small and medium-sized businesses), as well as spending on product and performance marketing to support the growth of search share on iOS. This dynamic was also driven by the strong underlying impact of pandemic-related spending cuts in 2020.



Taxi

Revenue in the Taxi segment increased by 83% mainly due to the results of the online taxi ordering service (including services for B2B clients) and Yandex.Lavka, as well as due to the growth of car sharing and logistics services. The revenue growth of the online taxi service by 70% and Yandex.Drive by 28% was due to an increase in the number of trips and an acceleration in the growth rate of the total gross value of orders. Yandex.Delivery revenue in Q3 increased by 349% year-on-year and showed accelerated growth compared to Q2 2021, thanks to the ever-growing demand for last mile delivery services.

Foodtech revenue in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 124% compared to the same indicator a year ago. This growth is mainly due to the development of the hyperlocal product delivery service in connection with the increase in demand and the opening of new darkstores Yandex.Store. Revenue growth was also driven by strong results from Yandex.Food, which accounted for 22% of the total gross value of e-commerce (GMV) in Q3. The normalized revenue growth in the Taxi segment compared to Q3 2019 amounted to 46%, Yandex.Drive – 28%, food tech directions – 235% (including the normalized revenue growth of Yandex.Food, which amounted to 91%).

Adjusted EBITDA of the Taxi segment in Q3 2021 was RUB 1,223 mln, while in Q3 2020 it was RUB 1,740 mln. Adjusted EBITDA of the transport services segment in Q3 2021 increased by 65% ​​compared to the same indicator a year ago and amounted to RUB 4,785 million. This growth was offset by investments in the rapidly growing services Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eda (in particular, in the development of a service for the delivery of orders from chain grocery stores), as well as expenses for the development of the logistics direction.



Yandex Market

In the third quarter of 2021, the turnover on Yandex.Market grew by 212% YoY. In the second quarter of 2021, this growth was 144%. The growth of the indicator in the third quarter of 2021 is due to a number of factors, including an increase in the audience, a significant expansion of the range of goods, infrastructure development, and the rapid transition of sellers from a price comparison service (pay-per-click CPC model) to a marketplace (pay-per-action CPA model). improvement of the product, as well as the contribution from the integration with the Yandex Plus subscription.

Total revenue of Yandex.Market in Q3 2021 grew by 25% compared to the same indicator in Q3 2020. Total revenue grew slower than turnover due to changes in the structure of marketplace revenue (the share of third-party sales (3P) in Q3 2021 increased by 78% compared to 60% in Q3 2020), a decrease in the size of the commission, as well as a decrease in the revenue of the service for comparing prices.

Direct sales (1P) revenue grew 72% driven by overall service growth. The growth rate of income from direct sales was partially influenced by the decrease in their share in the total turnover of Yandex.Market. Marketplace commissions and other revenue from third-party sales (3Ps) increased 42% on the back of an overall increase in sales turnover (GMV) based on a commission-based sales model (3P). This growth was partially offset by a decrease in commission fees and an increase in the share of the direct delivery operating model.

Yandex.Market’s Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q3 2021 amounted to RUB 11.7 billion. The increase in the loss was associated with investments in the development of operating activities, including the expansion of the range and categories of goods, the development of the delivery and order fulfillment infrastructure, the improvement of the quality of service, a decrease in commission fees on the marketplace, as well as the costs of marketing campaigns aimed at expanding the customer base. and strengthening the perception of the brand as a multi-category marketplace.



BCS World of investments