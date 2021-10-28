“10 sick people in the hall”: the State Duma argued about the “remote” for deputies

At the beginning of the plenary session of the State Duma, the leader of the LDPR faction, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, said that “all over the world, especially in our country, the situation has become very aggravated,” and the deputies “must set an example.” The Constitution allows to introduce restrictions on the rights of citizens if there is a threat to the health of the population, he continued, and in the State Duma “there are 37 people who have not been vaccinated and have not been ill.” (Let us remind you that there are 450 deputies in the State Duma in total.)

“The deputy of the United Russia”, a wonderful woman, but all the time walked around the hall and whispered something to the deputies, “- Mr. Zhirinovsky got excited. “Beautiful woman” is, apparently, Raisa Karmazina. The night before, there were rumors that she was ill – as well as several other deputies. “Everywhere restrictions are imposed, this is the only way to stop this disease. Do not let anyone go to work from the apparatus without vaccination. The deputies may have more rights, but they should also have a conscience. And our hall is a red zone, I assure you, now 10 sick people are sitting in the hall … There is no minister – no one will notice, and if the parliament stops working, everyone will notice! .. “- said the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party. His proposals were radical: no one should be invited to the building on Okhotny Ryad, bills should be discussed in factions, in the hall – only to vote, “a minute for a report, a minute for a co-report, no questions, to adopt 100 laws a day.”

Commenting on this speech, Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the issue of organizing the work of the parliament, taking into account the aggravated epidemiological situation, was discussed the day before at the Council of the Duma. “We made a decision on the State Duma apparatus and deputy assistants. Civil servants must be vaccinated, otherwise it will not work. They have undertaken obligations, this is a service, they have a special pension, health care in a special polyclinic and hospital, and you need to understand your responsibility. Without vaccination and antibodies, they cannot effectively perform their duties: assistants cannot receive citizens on our behalf, and the apparatus cannot organize events. The main burden now is on the budget committee, a huge number of people come there, they work practically around the clock … But we need to work out a decision on the deputies as well, ”he said.

From the rows where the Communists are sitting, shouts were heard – something about “constitutional law.”

“Yesterday Kharitonov fell ill (Nikolai, head of the Committee on the Far East and the Arctic. – “MK”), today Shargunov (Sergey – “MK”)! ” – the speaker reminded in response. Both of the deputies named by him are members of the Communist Party faction.

The head of the Committee on Budget and Taxes Andrei Makarov (“United Russia”) followed. “We have a lot of rights, but they end where the rights of others begin. The right should not be abused by endangering everyone. A man died in the apparatus, who left two children. I still wake up from the cry “mom”, which came from the inside of the child … What example are we showing the country? The state has lost the propaganda, but the state is us. I’m talking about us, not about the country, ”he said. And he continued: “There is a terrible threat – to stop the work of the parliament. I want to warn you. The second reading of the budget is ahead – half of the audience will want to come to the committee meeting to personally defend their amendments. You can call me a satrap, but I will not let a single person in if he does not have a vaccination or he has not been ill. I am not prepared to endanger the members of the budget committee who are sitting in a small room and can get sick. I don’t give a damn about their health. ”

Here the speaker said that the Commission on Regulations was instructed by November 8, when the deputies return from the regions, to work out proposals that would allow those of them who do not want to be vaccinated to work remotely. The meetings can be watched by broadcast, in the work of the committees, too, to participate remotely, via the Internet … It remains to come up with, said the speaker, how to give the “remote” the opportunity to voice their position on the bills.