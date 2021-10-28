40,096 cases of coronavirus detected in Russia

1,159 deaths were recorded

Over the past day in Russia, 40,096 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions. This was announced by the federal headquarters for combating COVID-19.

“Over the past 24 hours, 40,096 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. Of these, 8.8% had no clinical manifestations of the disease. 1,159 deaths were recorded, ”the headquarters reports in its telegram channel. During the day, 29,318 people have fully recovered in the country.

Moscow remains the leader in the number of new patients with COVID-19 in the Russian Federation – 8,440 infected per day. The second place is taken by St. Petersburg, where 3,186 new cases of coronavirus were detected. The three leaders are closed by the Moscow region with 2 639 infected.

Among the regions of the Ural Federal District, the most cases are in the Sverdlovsk Region – 696 cases in the region. In the Perm Territory, 670 cases were recorded. In the Chelyabinsk region, coronavirus was confirmed in 473 people, in the Tyumen region – in 333 people, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 250. In the Kurgan region – 199, in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 137 new cases, respectively.

Earlier, Tamara Frolova, a member of the State Duma’s Health Protection Committee, Honored Health Worker of the Russian Federation, Candidate of Medical Sciences, proposed fining Russians who do not comply with the self-isolation regime during lockdown. The State Duma deputy added that the widespread introduction of the QR code system would also give good results, RAPSI reports. Decrease the rate of increase in the incidence coronavirus has been registered in Russia over the past week, Pravda.ru notes.