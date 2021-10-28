5 iconic looks from Pretty Woman that made Julia Roberts an icon of the 90s

Julia Roberts turns 54 today, and we still seem to remember her the same way we did 31 years ago when she landed the role in Pretty Woman that made her famous. Then she was 21, and behind her shoulders there were only a few projects, and the role of Vivian Ward could easily be given to anyone: Disney refused to be an actress, director Harry Marshall saw in his heroine Molly Ringwald, Karen Allen, Meg Ryan, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daryl Hannah and many others, but, fortunately, it did not work out. Julia Roberts, unlike the rest of the applicants, was not embarrassed by her character’s profession, the “tone” of the script, or the gloom of the narrative (initially Harry Marshall did not envision “happily ever after” in the end, but the resounding success of Julia Roberts in “Steel Magnolias” made him reshoot finale), and the risk for her was more than justified: “Pretty Woman” brought her to the stars of the first magnitude and brought her nominations for BAFTA and Oscar and Golden Globe awards, and the images of Vivian Ward in her performance are still cited.

For the latter, costume designer Marilyn Vance was responsible, on whose account “Cutie in Pink”, “Die Hard”, “House by the Road” and other classics straight from the 80s, and she had a special approach to “Pretty Woman” wardrobe. There was no place for classic trends, and the inspiration was the films about Cinderella of different times, which, however, was symbolic: the film itself in its content was the same story about the princess, but in a modern and rethought reading.

Most of the items of clothing that later became cult were created for the heroes of melodrama from scratch (even now such a step is a rarity for feature films that do not pretend to be, for example, historical accuracy), and so the same mini with metal rings appeared in the lists of legendary cinema images and lacquered boots, a laconic polka-dot dress with a wide belt and, of course, the famous red dress for the opera. In general, almost every appearance of Vivian Ward performed by Julia Roberts from the point of view of clothing was thought out to the smallest detail and meant a new stage in the life of the main character – this was, perhaps, the main task of Marilyn Vance, fulfilled unconditionally and completely.

First appearance of Vivian Ward

The inspiration for one of Julia Roberts’ most memorable looks – a mini with a white top and a blue skirt connected by metal rings in front and back – was a swimsuit created by Rudy Heinreich (it was he who invented the monokini), which Marilyn Vance herself received as a gift from her mother back in 1960s.

An oversized red jacket became an addition to the revealing dress, which was turned on on the streets – the director of the film personally insisted on a wardrobe item in the spirit of “this is left of my former,” and they bought that shapeless blazer, they say, from the hotel doorman for only $ 30 … Harry Marshall saw his heroine in high-heeled shoes, but here Marilyn Vance spoke out against, spotting the lacquered over-the-knee boots from the punk NaNa store in London. It was they who, by the way, subsequently ensured Vivian Ward the title of Cinderella in vinyl boots from The New York Times. The matter remained with the perfect accessories: they were a black cap, the property of Marilyn Vance, and an excess of cheap jewelry in the form of bracelets, necklaces and massive rings in the ears.

Julia Roberts herself, despite all the popularity of the image, later said that she was uncomfortable wearing it – mainly because of the vulgar jokes, comments and whistles that came during street filming. This, however, did not bother Vivian Ward’s followers: Emma Watson appeared in a similar mini on the cover of GQ British, a replica was produced by Filles à Papa and ASOS in collaboration with Hunza G, and Behati Prinsloo, Emma Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence and many others choose similar dresses for Halloween or even red carpet.

First published in black lace (still mini)

The little black dress is the classic Marilyn Vance chose for Vivian Ward and her first official appearance as a companion to Edward Lewis (Richard Gere). The defiant mini was replaced by a strict and classic, but still mini, complemented by a lace choker, gloves taken off almost immediately, and a bolero lying alone next to it. But marginal jewelry disappears (in the scene of a business dinner she is wearing only laconic earrings) and a white wig, and now only manners that are far from the behavior of a real lady, and details of the dress: an abundance of lace and a deep neckline, hint at the past life of the “night butterfly”.

Yes, Vivian Ward becomes a different person, and already in the next scene – the very shopping that almost every girl dreams of – she is still in the same revealing “swimsuit”, but in a white shirt tied at the waist instead of a stretched blazer and in classic pumps instead of challenging treads.

Pretty woman, walking down the street …

Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman” shopping scene now has 1.5 million views on YouTube, and who wasn’t happy for Vivian Ward when she replaced the arrogant saleswomen in one of the boutiques?

Like the audience, she appears before them as a completely different heroine: this white midi, as clean as her new life, with conservative shoulder pads, gloves, a black hat covering her hair, and a classic clutch. What is not the ideal companion of an influential businessman, emptying his card!

The same dress with polka dots

After the premiere of “Pretty Woman,” the iconic, perfect to the smallest detail, but at the same time, a simple dress with polka dots became the object of desire of thousands (if not millions) of girls and rightfully took its place in Liz Gregory’s book “10 Legendary Dresses in Hollywood”.

It was perhaps the simplest cut that could be thought of: loose, sleeveless, midi length with a wide elastic skirt. Accessories made it memorable, on which Marilyn Vance, in principle, made big bets (the farther her character went from the image of a “night butterfly”, the less, for example, she was wearing them): a wide brown leather belt Anna Klein, milk Chanel shoes on a small heels, white short gloves, handmade pearl earrings and a dress-style cloth hat.

The same “polka dots” were sewn for Julia Roberts from scratch, and the fabric for it was personally selected by Marilyn Vance, who found the desired version in a vintage store. By the way, initially the dress was conceived up to the ankles, but there was not enough material: “In the first case, we would complement the image with Chanel ballerinas”. Who knows if it would have become a cult then?

Lady in Red

The peak of Vivian Ward’s transformation was a spectacular floor-length evening dress, one of the most iconic in the history of cinema in general. Red color, a deep heart-shaped neckline, white satin gloves and, of course, a diamond necklace for 250 thousand dollars, donated to the heroine by her companion – and here we have a real lady, worthy of her companion, crying during the opera, but still laughing amusingly when a box with a priceless decoration slaps on her hand (the fact is that this scene came out by accident, but thanks to the actress’s sincere reaction, it entered the final cut).

Now “Pretty Woman” is unthinkable without this red dress, but at one time it might not have reached Julia Roberts. Marilyn Vance said that Garry Marshall insisted on black and a fluffy ballroom cut, and she had to fight for the final version: “We created three different dresses: we took each color, lit it and took test shots. Poor Julia! How many color tests she had to do for one dress. Did “that very thing” work out? Definitely.

It was the icing on the cake, the epitome of the beautiful life of which Vivian Ward became a part, but like the Cinderella tale, the clock strikes twelve. The transformation into a pumpkin, however, does not happen, and in recent days, in the company of her prince, “Pretty Woman” has remained faithful to the new wardrobe, free from provocative cutouts and catchy colors. These casual looks – a strict striped skirt and jacket in tandem with sunglasses, a red trouser suit and even blue jeans with a white T-shirt and a formal jacket (it would seem that it could be simpler) – set the tone, perhaps, all fashion of the 90s and remain at the peak of demand so far. So Marilyn Vance, striving for brevity and restraint, created the Cinderella that everyone would like to become. At least outwardly.