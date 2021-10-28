6 Julia Roberts looks from the 1990s worth repeating right now

Julia Roberts is 54! She was always beautiful: not only on the screen, but also in life.

In what roles Julia did not reincarnate – she was a victim of abuse, and a sex worker, and a movie star thirsting for a normal life, and a single mother. And we all have our favorite Julia Roberts moments at the start of her career. For example, the blue cardigan, in which the superstar Anna Scott in Notting Hill begs the hero Hugh Grant to forgive her and says the very words: “I’m just a girl who stands in front of a boy and asks to love her.” In “Pretty Woman” – Vivian Ward’s leather boots above the knee. Luxurious tops and miniskirts by Erin Brockovich. And a host of wedding dresses from Maggie Carpenter, the ultimate Runaway Bride.

Behind the scenes, Roberts is not inferior to her on-screen heroines in fashionable moments – at the Golden Globes in 1990, her oversized trouser suit became one of the best outfits in the history of the award (and remains our favorite to this day).

Just like tops, leather jackets, rough ankle boots and other attributes of the spirit of the 2000s, which perfectly fit into the wardrobe of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and other models obsessed with the aesthetics of the 2000s. It’s the same with her slip dresses and the Matrix-inspired leather jackets. At the same time, Julia looked very organic and natural in everything – so the actress quickly became not only a movie star, but also a style icon of her time.

Given the general nostalgia for the 1990s era, on the occasion of Julia Roberts’s 54th birthday, we decided to collect six of her outlets that you can easily adapt to your fall wardrobe. Meet: loafers, jeans, leather jackets, skinny glasses and long straight coats that will never go out of style.