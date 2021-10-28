A blow to wallets. How much can a communal apartment in Voronezh rise in price?

Voronezh residents are again offered to fork out. They want to increase utility bills from July 1, 2022. And at once by 9%. This proposal was made by the city administration of housing and communal services. This idea should be approved by the city people’s representatives, and then by the head of the region. How the idea of ​​raising tariffs is explained in the mayor’s office, who can count on compensation and is there any hope that the decision will not be made, read the article “Vesti Voronezh”.

Officials and utilities believe that Voronezh residents should pay even more. By default, tariffs can be increased only by the inflation rate – that is, by slightly more than 5%. This, however, is also not a little.

But the main Voronezh utility company Dmitry Solomakha suggested to the deputies to raise them even higher, to more than 9. This means that if now you pay for heating, hot and cold water, for example, five thousand, you will give almost five and a half. Officials claim that they are fully aware of the discontent such a decision will cause, but allegedly they cannot do anything. Resource providers do not pay for the investment in utility modernization.

– The investment program of Vodokanal is designed for 8.5 billion, that is, of course, the enterprise takes money, including in the form of loans in various organizations, in addition, the concession agreement provides for an increase in tariff growth, – explained the head of the housing and communal services department of Voronezh Dmitry Solomakha.

In Voronezh, there is a rule that a family should not spend more than 22% of their budget on utility bills. Take, for example, a fairly typical situation. The husband works and receives, say, 30 thousand a month. Let’s imagine that he is the only breadwinner in the family, a wife on maternity leave. Their expenses for communal services should not exceed 22% of 30 thousand, that is, 6 thousand 600 rubles.

Anything beyond the limit must be compensated by the city budget. You can apply for a subsidy in the departments of social protection, the MFC, or in electronic form.

Pensioners living alone, large families, single mothers receiving child support should pay no more than 15%. And if their income is less than the subsistence level, then no more than ten.

– The subsidy is assigned to citizens for a period of 6 months, – says the response of the department of social protection of the Voronezh region. – After 6 months, the payment of the subsidy is terminated. Citizens need to prove their right to a subsidy by submitting a full set of documents to the authorized body for a new appointment. As of October 1, 88,955 families became recipients of this social support measure, the average subsidy amount was 1.5 thousand rubles.

New tariffs, from a simple idea to numbers in payments, must go through several approvals. First, the idea of ​​officials should be supported by city deputies. Their appeal will go to the regional tariff department, which will give its opinion and send it to the governor. The final decision is up to the head of the region, however, then the tariffs will have to be coordinated by the Federal Antimonopoly Service.

By the way, last year the deputies prepared a similar appeal. But Alexander Gusev was against, instead of 6%, tariffs for the population were increased by only 4.

The difference was compensated for by the concessionaires from the budget. According to the estimates of the mayor’s office, the cold water supplier RVK-Voronezh will cease to suffer losses only by 2028, and Quadra, which supplies heating and hot water to the homes of Voronezh residents, will only stop in 2030.

According to the same calculations, in the next three years, tariffs should grow as follows: from July 1, 2022, by 9.1%, a year later by another 8.2%, and then by another 6.6%. If we take, for example, the basic payment of 5 thousand rubles, then in three years it will grow by more than a quarter – up to 6292 rubles. Such a significant increase in payments in payments will seriously hit the wallets of Voronezh residents. Especially now, in the face of numerous economic problems caused by the pandemic.