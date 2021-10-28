A full-fledged casino was organized in New World. The server has turned into a haven for gamblers

On the Reddit forum, a user under the nickname Soracaz said that the server on which he plays MMO New World has become a haven for those who want to try their luck and, possibly, win a fortune.

At night, you can meet about a hundred players who gamble.

The scheme is quite simple: a player approaches another in the area of ​​an impromptu casino and calls the bet. If it is accepted by another player, then the “Dice” emote is used and the loser pays the amount to the winner.

Naturally, the player can cheat and not give the prize, but then the whole server will understand that it is not worth dealing with such a person. For example, the author of the post has an Excel spreadsheet with such unreliable players.

At large bets (usually more than 1000 gold), players must start a “deal” to confirm the presence of the named amount on the account (when exchanging, you cannot show the amount bOmore than it really is). This is how they filter out those who decide to cheat and gamble for money that they do not have.